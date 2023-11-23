Judgments | A 25-year-old man strangled a female taxi driver to death – was left unsentenced

The district court gave a verdict in a case where a young man strangled a woman who was driving a taxi to death.

PÄIJÄT-HÄMEEN the district court has given its verdict to the 25-year-old man accused of the taxi death in Asikkala.

The man strangled a 20-year-old female taxi driver to death and before that raped her in August of last year. The prosecutor demanded that the man be sentenced to 12-13 years in prison for murder and aggravated rape.

The district court found the man guilty of manslaughter and aggravated rape, but left him unsentenced because the person was found innocent.

The man was ordered to undergo a mental state examination in the interim judgment given earlier this year. The proceedings of the case continued in the district court on Thursday after the mental state examination was completed. After the hearing, the district court issued a short verdict in the case.

Legal already considered in his interim judgment in March that the man caused the victim’s death by strangling him, held him in place and also inflicted violence on his right cheek.

The man has admitted that he caused the woman’s death, but denied the act was intentional.

The man also confessed that he had oral sex with the victim and finger sex in the vagina. According to the man, the sexual relations would have been voluntary, but the court found that the man had forced the woman into them by using violence.

The man, who had previously worked as a taxi driver himself, had asked the woman to drive him one August morning from Lahti market to Salonsaari in Asikkala, where he committed the crimes.

District court according to which the crime was committed in a particularly cruel manner, taking into account that the victim was strangled, the smaller victim’s opportunities to defend themselves were limited, the act took place at night in a remote place, and the victim was on work duties.

However, the court considered that the crime was not committed in a particularly brutal manner as presented by the prosecutor.

The main crime of the case was reduced in the consideration of charges. The police investigated the case as a murder, but the prosecutor decided to bring charges of manslaughter.

The judgment is not binding.

HS does not publish the name of the convicted person, because he was found innocent.