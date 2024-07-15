Judgments | A 25-year-old man forgot his keys inside: Thousands of tablets and several kilos of cocaine were waiting for the maintenance man

Judgments|The men in their twenties were sentenced to nine years in prison. The woman received almost three years in prison.

Eastern Uusimaa the district court recently sentenced men in their twenties to nine years in prison for distributing drugs in the capital region in 2023. According to the verdict, it involved more than a hundred thousand Xalol tablets, 15,000 ecstasy tablets, about three kilograms of cocaine and 20 kilograms of amphetamine. Those sentenced to criminal benefit received just under 290,000 euros from drugs, the verdict says.

Another man’s girlfriend and his female friend were also sentenced.

According to the court, the drugs were stored in an Airbnb apartment purchased for them and in another apartment in Vantaa. In October 2023, the keys to the second apartment were forgotten inside.

The maintenance man who was asked to open the door noticed the Ksalol packages on the floor and called the police.

The accused admitted some of the drugs. Part of the evidence was footage found on the phone of the 22-year-old accused. According to the verdict, it shows plastic bags and zooms in on green and red ecstasy pills. In one picture, a 25-year-old man is holding an ecstasy tablet with the FOX logo in his hand.

The district court sentenced Kevin Kumbi Benkono25, and Roni Frans Allan Nikkinen, 22, to nine years in prison. Benkono was charged with two and Nikkinen was charged with three serious drug offences. Nikkinen’s girlfriend at the time Vera Mai Nguyen22, was sentenced to two years and ten months in prison for three serious drug offenses.

Nikkinen partially admitted the acts, but considered that he was guilty of basic rather than gross drug crimes. He said in court that he acted under the control of another person. According to the verdict, a week after the confiscation, Nikkinen’s phone call with a loved one indicated that there had been some kind of pressure from an unknown party.

Nguyen pleaded guilty to the charges of aiding and abetting and a basic narcotics offense. He said that his role as a spouse was a passive bystander and denied that he had taken active measures to help. Benkono partially admitted the second charge.

Under investigation the message conversation Nikkinen had with her loved ones was recorded. A relative told Nikkine that it would be important for her to understand that she should stop early enough.

Nikkinen answered: “It’s crossed my mind many times and all the time I’ve taken the back pack more because it starts to cost really big sums, etc. For a while I thought about doing it for easy money, I didn’t think about doing it for the rest of my life.”

The relative replied that it would be better to go to work and do a small business on the side, where you would get 1,000–2,000 euros a month, because no one is interested in that.

“That is the goal here now. I have a couple of running boys in that flower running to me, there are small amounts in it,” Nikkinen answered.

“Perhaps from time to time a slightly bigger deal means a bigger amount of money, but the purpose was to do other work and get a little money for it,” he added.

The right according to Nikkise had a central position in the distribution of drugs, and she could not be considered just a courier or a “runner”.

“Nikkinen’s central position in the distribution of narcotics is indicated by the sales notices he prepared,” the judgment says.

According to the court, Nguyen acted as a perpetrator instead of a helper. However, the court considered that his role was independent. In addition, he contributed to solving his crime, which is why his punishment was reduced.

Benkono had access to an apartment that contained a lot of drugs, which the court said suggests that he had control over the drugs. He was considered to have received instructions from an unknown party to sell cocaine.

Nguyen’s friend was sentenced to suspended imprisonment. According to the court, he mainly acted as a drug storer, and his role was considered to be close to the role of a helper. However, the court ended up convicting him of gross drug crimes as well.

The verdict was handed down on July 5. It is not legally binding, but it is possible to appeal to the Court of Appeal.