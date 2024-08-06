Judgments | A 20-year-old man raped his sexual partner – Considered an exceptionally dangerous person

Judgments|Despite his young age, the man has a remarkably long criminal history behind him.

6.8. 19:55

Helsinki the district court has sentenced a young man who is considered exceptionally dangerous and violent to a long prison sentence.

Born in 2003 in the judgment given in July by Khalid Ellamman was deemed guilty of aggravated rape and two aggravated robberies. The acts targeted two different victims.

The man was sentenced to a total of five years and three months in prison, which included the suspended sentence left over from the previous sentence. The punishment was sentenced as a harsher combined punishment, i.e. after the prison term, the man will be supervised for a year.

From a young age despite this, the man has a remarkably long criminal history behind him.

He has previously been convicted of, among other things, thefts committed as a young person, assaults, robbery crimes as well as rape and gross sexual abuse of a child.

Due to repeated violent crime, the man was sent for mental state examinations and dangerousness assessment during the trial. According to the statement issued by Vanhan Vaasa Hospital, the man has a high risk of committing serious violence and must be considered particularly dangerous to the life and health of others.

In the freshest the verdict was about an act that took place in the summer of 2023, where a man had agreed to buy sex with a woman. After the man went to the woman’s apartment, the woman had asked for the agreed payment, at which point the man took out the knife he had with him and forced the woman to perform oral sex.

The man subjected the woman to sexual violence by himself and by using tools.

After the rape, the man demanded money from the woman and took cash and the woman’s designer glasses. During the robbery, the man had strangled the woman and punched her in the face, so that her tooth broke.

Second the robberies occurred a little less than two months after the events of the summer.

The perpetrator arrived at the victim’s apartment with two knives. In the apartment, he threatened the female victim and demanded money from her. During the robbery, the man hit the woman several times with a knife in the hand and the head. The man got 2,000 euros and some thousands of Swedish kronor.

In addition to the prison sentence, the man was obliged to pay over 24,000 euros in compensation to the first victim and approximately 7,000 euros to the second victim.