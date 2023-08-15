Judgments | A 19-year-old destroyed his rented apartment to make it uninhabitable, was sentenced to prison

A young man in his twenties was sentenced for gross damage to thousands of euros in compensation to his landlord. However, the man did not swallow his sentence without grumbling.

In Ylöjärvi a young man who vandalized and destroyed his rented apartment appealed to the Court of Appeal of Turku against the Pirkanmaa District Court’s verdict at the end of last year.

The district court ordered the man in his twenties to compensate his landlord Kas-kodit oy over 16,400 euros for the renovation costs that had to be made to the apartment after the man lived in it. The apartment was full of graffiti and damaged.

The district court convicted the man of gross damage. At the same time, he was also convicted of two counts of robbery and illegal threats. The young man received eight months of unconditional imprisonment for the crimes and also had to pay compensation to the victims of the crimes and to the judiciary for a total of about 6,000 euros.

In his complaint, the man submitted that the crime would be reduced from gross to minor damage. At the same time, he demanded release from liability for damages.

However, the Court of Appeal of Turku considered that, based on the trial material, there was no reason to doubt the correctness of the district court’s decision. So the Court of Appeal rejected the man’s appeal without a separate court hearing.

The decision of the Court of Appeal can be appealed to the Supreme Court.

In writing as evidence of the man’s activities in his former rented apartment, there were photographs in court showing graffiti on the walls, ceiling, floors, windows, and at least the water fixtures and the oven. There were broken parts in the inner walls. At least one radiator had been broken in such a way that it had been dislodged. Based on the photos, the apartment had been extensively destroyed throughout.

According to the reasoning of the Pirkanmaa District Court, it was evident from the photographs that there had been several layers of graffiti, so it was not a single act of damage, but presumably a long-term act of damage.

The man argued in court that someone else had done the damage to the apartment, but he could not have informed his landlord because he would have been evicted. However, he did not want to be heard in the matter and did not substantiate his claims in any respect.

The man was sentenced in connection with the handling of aggravated damage for two robberies in Tampere and one illegal threat. According to the court, among other things, he sprayed the victim of the robbery with a safety sprayer, kicked and punched him and threatened to kill him. The targets of the robberies were already unknown to the defendant.

The total punishment for the crimes is eight months in prison, with the unconditional prison sentence of one year and three months sentenced by the Turku Court of Appeal last March being taken into account as a reduction of the punishment.