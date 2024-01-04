Thursday, January 4, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Judgments | A 17-year-old boy killed a sleeper with a frying pan in Myllypuro, Helsinki

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 4, 2024
in World Europe
0
Judgments | A 17-year-old boy killed a sleeper with a frying pan in Myllypuro, Helsinki

The boy killed the woman by hitting her on the head with a frying pan.

Helsinki the district court has sentenced a 17-year-old boy to eight and a half years in prison for a murder committed in March in Myllypuro district.

In the interim judgment it gave in the summer, the court found that a 16-year-old boy at the time of the incident killed a 19-year-old woman by hitting her on the head with a frying pan at least twice.

The boy underwent a mental state examination during the legal process. According to it, he was responsible when he committed the act.

#Judgments #17yearold #boy #killed #sleeper #frying #pan #Myllypuro #Helsinki

See also  History Finland is sharply divided into east and west, and now it is also reflected in vaccination coverage
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Powerball: how much is the jackpot? The lottery results for January 3

Powerball: how much is the jackpot? The lottery results for January 3

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result