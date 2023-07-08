Judgments | A 16-year-old was sentenced to suspended imprisonment for assaulting a woman at the Puistola train station

A woman was beaten after interfering in a dispute between teenage boys at the Puistola train station.

7.7. 21:40

In the year The boy, born in 2005, was sentenced to a 50-day suspended prison sentence for assault and damage committed as a young person.

The assault took place at Puistola train station in June 2022.

A friend under the age of 15 who was in the company of the convicted boy had had an argument with other boys. The woman at the station had intervened in the situation. According to the boy, the woman had apparently said that she would call for help.

The recording of the surveillance camera shows that the boy and his friend had torn the phone from the woman and started hitting the woman. The woman fell to the ground, and both boys then kicked the woman.

Doomed the boy admitted to kicking the victim in the arm. In other respects, he denied that he was involved in the abuse.

According to the district court, the camera recording shows that the boy has accepted his friend’s actions and joined in using violence himself.

The Helsinki district court sentenced the boy to conditional imprisonment for the abuse and damage committed as a young person. In May 2022, the boy had kicked the windows of Malmin Prisma’s doors and broken them.

The boy appealed the sentence to the Court of Appeal. The Helsinki Court of Appeal did not grant permission for further processing.