Judgments | A 16-year-old boy repeatedly smuggled e-cigarettes into Finland – the Court of Appeal reduced the punishment

28.9. 20:00

Helsinki the Court of Appeal sentenced a 16-year-old boy to a fine of 480 euros for repeatedly smuggling e-cigarettes from Germany to Finland.

The Court of Appeal’s sentence was milder than the Itä-Uusimaa district court’s. The district court had sentenced the boy to a 30-day suspended prison sentence.

A criminal case was, according to the law, multi-phased.

In the first case, in October-November 2023, the boy brought at least 200 e-cigarettes from Germany to Finland with unknown persons without a proper permit or otherwise in violation of regulations or orders regarding importation.

The e-cigarettes contained a total of 1,700 milliliters of vaporized liquids containing nicotine with a nicotine concentration of more than 20 milligrams per milliliter, which private individuals are prohibited from receiving by mail from outside Finland.

Unknown persons asked the boy to pay for the order of electronic cigarettes and receive the shipment. The unidentified persons ordered the shipment from the website in May using the boy’s contact information.

The boy paid for the order, received the shipment and passed the shipment on. Considering the amount imported, the e-cigarettes were mainly intended for distribution or sale, the court found.

In another in this case, the boy again brought about 200 electronic cigarettes from Germany with unknown persons.

The contents of the e-cigarettes were the same as in the first case, and private individuals are prohibited from receiving them by mail from outside Finland.

Also in this case, unidentified persons asked the boy to pay for the order of electronic cigarettes and receive the shipment. Unknown persons ordered the shipment from the website using the boy’s contact information.

Third the incident was on December 27, 2023.

A boy born in May 2007 and another boy born in the same year brought, or at least tried to bring, about 200 electronic cigarettes from Germany to Finland with persons who have yet to be identified.

The content of electronic cigarettes was again the same as in the first two cases.

In the case, a 16-year-old boy gave another boy money and his phone number to order e-cigarettes. The boy paid for the products to be delivered to his home address. However, the postal shipment was impounded by Customs.

Eastern Uusimaa the district court previously sentenced the boy, who was born in May 2007, to a 30-day suspended prison sentence for smuggling as a young person.

The district court, on the other hand, sentenced the son, who was born in August 2007, to a fine of 300 euros for smuggling committed as a young person.

The boy, born in May 2007, appealed his sentence to the Court of Appeal. The Helsinki Court of Appeal reduced the boy’s sentence. The boy’s conditional prison sentence was reduced to a fine of 480 euros.

The second son’s sentence from the district court remained in effect.

The decision of the Court of Appeal can be appealed to the Supreme Court.