Judgments | A 16-year-old boy pressured his girlfriend to take a video in the shower: Then he started spreading it to his friends

The teenager pressured his girlfriend to film herself naked and then started spreading the video on social media.

In the year A man born in 2003 was sentenced to a fine for a video he spread online. The video showed the man’s naked girlfriend. The man had recorded the video without permission.

The crime took place in early summer 2019. Both the man and the victim of the crime were 16 years old at the time of the incident. The young people had met on the internet.

The boyfriend had long asked the victim to touch him during the video call. After lengthy persuasion, the victim had photographed himself naked in the shower. The boy had taken a video recording of the situation. The video lasted about five seconds.

The victim said she begged and pleaded with the boy to delete the video. According to the victim, the boy had reacted to the requests by barking and threatening the girl.

Prosecutor was spread on social media for at least half a year.

The victim said that he was bullied for a long time because of the video. The situation caused the victim depression and panic attacks.

Finally, the video was also sent to the victim’s brother. The incident caused the victim to attempt suicide.

Man denied the charge. He said he only heard about the video during the preliminary investigation.

The Helsinki District Court found the victim’s description of the events to be logical and detailed. In addition to that, written evidence was presented in court, such as screenshots from Snapchat groups where the video was shared and messages sent by the man to the victim.

The district court sentenced the man to a 90-day fine for possession of an image depicting a child that offends sexual indecency committed as a young person and for spreading information that violates private life.

He was ordered to pay the victim 4,000 euros for suffering and 2,000 euros for temporary inconvenience.

A friend of the man’s born in 2003, who had received the video and showed it to other people, was sentenced to a 60-day fine for possessing an image depicting a child that offends sexual indecency and defamation.

He was ordered to pay the victim 1,000 euros for suffering.

Man appealed the verdict to the Court of Appeal. The Helsinki Court of Appeal changed the finding of guilt in that the man was deemed not to have shown the video to anyone directly from his cell phone.

The change did not affect the sentence or the punishment.