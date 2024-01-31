Judgments | A 16-year-old boy begged unprotected sex from his schoolmate and raped him when it didn't help

A new friend at school begged for sex without a condom. When persuasion did not help, he raped the victim.

16-year-old the boy raped his adult school friend in the fall of 2022 in Helsinki.

The accused and the victim met each other when the accused entered the same school as the victim.

They immediately got along well and spent time together outside of school. In the fall, the victim and the accused had sex three times within a short period of time.

They agreed that the middle of the times was consensual. On the third occasion, a 16-year-old boy raped his victim.

He was accused of rape both the first and the third time, but according to the district court it was not rape.

On the first one at one time the accused and the victim were at the accused's house.

The accused had asked the victim for oral sex, but the victim said he refused because he wasn't sure if he wanted to be more than a friend.

According to the victim, the accused had started pressuring him, took off his pants, grabbed the victim by the head, pressed it down so that the accused's penis was in the victim's mouth, and moved the victim's head.

The victim said that he threw up a little when the accused had pushed his penis so deep.

According to the accused, the events progressed to touching his penis at the will of both and that he had asked the victim about it in the middle of the action.

He was asked about pressing the head by force, and the accused stated that “maybe there was something when he had touched the person concerned's head, but the person concerned had warned that it was a gag reflex”.

The accused denied having committed violence.

The District Court held that there was reasonable doubt about the accused's guilt in the first case, for example because the victim agreed to have sex with the accused shortly after the incident.

At this point, the charge of rape was dismissed.

In another in the indictment, the accused was convicted of rape.

In the situation, the accused asked the victim to have sex with him without a condom, which the victim said he clearly refused. The accused tried to persuade the victim by saying “that it is not so serious and that he will not go inside”.

After this, the accused had undressed himself and the victim and pushed his penis inside the victim, the victim says. In the preliminary investigation, he also said that he fought back, but the accused had pressed him so hard that the victim couldn't get away.

The victim had soon seen his friend, with whom he had gone to buy the post-contraceptive pill. At the pharmacist's urging, she applied to the support center for victims of sexual crimes.

Victim After this incident, he completely cut off his relationship with the accused and other people who reminded him of the events. Among other things, he moved out of his apartment and tried to forget the whole thing. The event caused a lot of anxiety.

The accused claimed that things progressed by mutual consent and that the victim agreed to everything.

The Helsinki District Court found the accused's description of the events to be contradictory and unreliable, as he also changed his account of the preliminary investigation. The victim's account was also supported by a medical report about the bruises.

The accused was sentenced to one year and six months of unconditional imprisonment for rape as a young person. He was also ordered to compensate the victim 2,000 euros for suffering, 350 euros for temporary inconvenience and 30 euros for prevention.

The accused applied for an appeal against the verdict at the Helsinki Court of Appeal, but withdrew his appeal. Thus, the judgment of the district court remained in force.

Correction on January 31, 2024 at 10:32 p.m.: The accused applied for an appeal from the Court of Appeal, not from the District Court as was erroneously written earlier in the case.