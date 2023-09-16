Judgments | 20 years to life in prison for the main perpetrators of the 2016 Brussels bombings

There were eight convicts and the trial was the largest in Belgian history. Six men were convicted of murder and attempted murder.

Belgian law on Friday sentenced the main perpetrators of the 2016 Brussels terrorist attacks to prison terms ranging from 20 years to life, reports the news agency Reuters.

Jihadists the bombings were carried out on 22 March 2016 at the Brussels airport and the metro station in the center of Brussels near the EU buildings. A total of 32 people died in the attacks.

One of the convicts was Salah Abdeslam, who was also one of the main actors in the 2015 Paris terror attacks that killed 130 people. He received a 20-year sentence from a Belgian court, but he has previously been sentenced to life in France.