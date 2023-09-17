Judgments | 16-year-old boys violently robbed their peers in Herttoniemi

Three 16-year-old boys violently robbed two of their peers in Herttoniemi.

In the year The three men born in 2006 were sentenced to suspended prison terms for the robbery that took place in September 2022.

At the time of the crime, the 16-year-old boys had attacked two peers they met on the street in Herttoniemi and started demanding their property from the boys. The boys already knew each other by appearance.

The trio picked the victims’ pockets, punched the victims and kicked one of the victims in the head as he lay on the ground. One of the boys choked one of the victims while the other took the victim’s wallet from his pocket. Sometimes the victims were grabbed by the breasts and threatened.

Robbers tried to take the victims’ phones and watches. As loot, they got Airpod headphones, a Guess brand shoulder bag and the bus card that was there.

Finally, the robbers threatened the victims with violence if they told someone about the events.

Another victim suffered bruising and swelling from the incident.

Two of the boys denied having committed the crime. One of the boys admitted to one punch and picking his pockets. He said he was joking when he asked the victim to empty his pockets.

However, the course of events can be seen from surveillance cameras and telemonitoring data connects the factors to the area. The district court found the victims’ accounts reliable, even though they conveyed the victims’ reluctance to tell about the events. The court considered the victims’ stories to be more belittling than exaggerating.

All three robbers received a six-month suspended prison sentence for the robbery committed as a young person.

Together, they were ordered to compensate each other 1,400 euros for victim suffering, 500 euros for temporary psychological harm, 500 euros for pain and suffering, and therapy costs. The second victim was ordered to pay compensation of 500 euros.

The convicts appealed to the Court of Appeal. The Helsinki Court of Appeal did not grant permission for further processing.