The Dubai Court of Appeal upheld a ruling by the Court of First Instance of one year in prison for a Gulf citizen, for not complying with the procedures of the periodic examination program of the General Department of Narcotics Control in Dubai Police, and his justification that he was on a hunting trip, a justification that the court was not convinced of.

And the details of the case, as settled in the court’s certainty, and extracted from the investigations of the Public Prosecution in Dubai, and the investigation papers, stated that the accused was a drug user, and was subject to the periodic examination system, to ensure that he did not return to abuse again, and signed a declaration of no objection to obtaining He obtained a sample of him, adhered to the regular and sudden system procedures, received a schedule of reviews, and proved to the General Administration for Drug Control his data, which include his residential address and phone numbers, but he violated the rules and procedures of the periodic examination, and did not commit to respond to the communications of the Drug Enforcement Administration.

Investigations indicated that those responsible for the regime reviewed him on the scheduled dates, but he did not respond or go himself to conduct the required examination, and argued that he had special circumstances, so he was arrested, according to the legal procedures followed.

In the ruling, the court clarified that it is decided according to the law that the convict of the crime of abuse of narcotics or psychotropic substances is subject to the system of periodic examination during the execution of the penalty or during the deposit period, and this examination continues for two years after the implementation of this penalty, and if he violates these rules by which he was issued Resolution No. 303 of 2018 from the Minister of Interior commits a crime of violating the rules and procedures of periodic examination, which is punishable by one year in prison.

The court indicated that the only exception is the existence of an excuse or justification for the absence accepted by the court, pointing out that the accused in this case was officially informed of the examination dates, and he was aware of them, but he violated them, did not commit to attend, and did not respond to the communications directed to him, justifying his absence that He was on a hunting trip, an excuse that the court did not accept, and she was imprisoned for a year.

In addition, the accused was not satisfied with the initial ruling, so he appealed against it before the Court of Appeal, which concluded that the appealed verdict adequately surrounded the case, showing the availability of all the legal elements of the crime ascribed to the accused, and deduced its proof through the compelling evidence contained in the correct papers, and that The verdict was free from violation of the law or error in its application, noting that the defendant’s appeal did not bring anything new, and it ended up supporting the primary verdict convicting him and imprisoning him for a year.

