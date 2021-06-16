Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio and SEGA have confirmed the data by combining the physical and digital data.

Judgment was born as a spin-off of the Yakuza saga, but it has already earned the right to become a brand of its own. And with that vitola they will continue working on it from SEGA and Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio, especially now that they have confirmed that it has exceeded the iconic figure of the million units.

The official account of the game through social networks has confirmed that they have exceeded one million games distributed by Judgment, adding the data from the physical and digital market. The game went on sale in December 2018 in Japan exclusively for PS4, to later reach other territories. And last April the version of PS5 and Xbox Series X | S reached the world.

The saga was born as a spin off of the Yakuza universeIn case you don’t know what it’s about, Judgment puts us in the shoes of a private detective Takayuki yagami, following a serial killer case in the city of Tokyo. The game follows the Yakuza style, so we have streets to explore and a lot of tasks and minigames. All this seasoned with direct action with fast-paced melee combat and based on martial arts to advance a plot that at the moment has very surreal elements.

The success of Judgment has led to a sequel already in development, which will arrive in the coming months. Lost Judgment will be available worldwide on September 24 for PS4, PS5, and Xbox Series X | S.

