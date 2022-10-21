The former Prime Minister of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, Erwin Sellering (SPD), refuses to answer questions from the “Bild” newspaper about the dubious Foundation for Climate and Environmental Protection MV. A court says: He must speak.

Dhe former Prime Minister of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, Erwin Sellering (SPD), has to answer questions from the “Bild” newspaper about the opaque business of the Foundation for Climate and Environmental Protection MV. As reported by “Bild” on its own behalf, this was decided by the Schwerin district court (Az.: 3 O 100/22).

Sellering had to comment on the questions about the foundation set up by the state. She was primarily concerned with nature conservation, but actually served to lobby for the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, which runs from Russia to Germany, and to circumvent US sanctions.

The “Bild” newspaper asked questions about the economic business operations of the foundation. Despite the decision and a previous judgment by the Schwerin Regional Court at the end of July, Sellering and the foundation have so far refused to respond. “The foundation and its CEO disregard the court and the judiciary,” said lawyer Christoph Partsch, who represents “Bild”. “It is extremely unusual for a corporation to take the threat of imprisonment and a fine.” If Sellering does not answer the press law inquiry, he faces 15 days imprisonment or a fine of 3,000 euros.