A protest by the Platform for People Affected by Mortgages in Madrid, last July. Bald Elm

The ruling on mortgage expenses published this Thursday by the Supreme Court settles for the Civil Chamber (the one in charge of the sentence) the question of what to do when the clause that charged all the amounts to the client is declared void. Financial consumer associations celebrated it and consider that it strengthens the possibility of claiming these amounts from borrowers. Legal sources, however, qualify this possibility, since some other aspect must be taken into account as a possible time limit. This will possibly be the reason for a future pronouncement. Another one, from the Supreme. Meanwhile, this is how things stand:

What can be claimed

In different sentences, between the end of 2018 and this January, the Supreme Court has established jurisprudence to distribute mortgage expenses if the clause under which the client paid them was abusive. The borrower can recover 100% of the management, registration and appraisal expenses, since there was no provision in this regard (a requirement pointed out by the Court of Justice of the EU) and it is understood that the interested party in these concepts was the Bank. As there was a regulation applicable to notary fees, these are divided 50%. And in the case of the Tax on Documented Legal Acts (IAJD), it is the client who must run with the disbursement because the law said so.

According to a calculation by the Asufin association, this means that for a mortgage of 200,000 euros constituted in 2008, the client would recover about 1,880 euros: 359 euros from the notary, 209 euros from the registry, 508 euros from the agency and 332 euros from the appraisal. But this is a simulation and may vary depending on the amount and year of the loan. In this week’s ruling from the Supreme Court, for example, referring to a 2014 mortgage whose amount was not specified, the amounts that the ruling requires the borrower to repay amount to 1,335.89 euros. In addition, legal expenses must be taken into account: the sentence does condemn the entity to pay costs in the first instance, but not in the second instance and in the cassation before the high court.

Only mortgages prior to June 2019

All the sources consulted agree that there is a clear inflection date: June 16, 2019. On that day the law regulating real estate credit came into force, which clearly indicated who corresponds to each expense to settle the problems caused by the previous lack of definition . Since then, by the way, it is precisely the client who pays the appraisal: it is considered theirs and has the right to ask the appraiser of their choice and then take it to the bank. The rest of the amounts correspond to the entities.

Be careful: in the case of the IAJD, another date must also be taken into account. Faced with the legal uproar that this tribute caused in the Supreme Court in the fall of 2018, the Executive issued a decree on November 8 of that year that imposed that its payment correspond to the entities. Therefore, the Supreme Court’s criterion that this is satisfied by the client is only valid for mortgages prior to that date. Later, the bank has to pay it, something that has not changed with the 2019 law.

The null clause

In addition to taking into account the aspects mentioned so far, there are many others to consider, and this is where the legal swarm begins. The first, for example, is that the Supreme Court’s ruling refers to clauses considered void. In other words, what the high court does is define what is done when, according to European and national jurisprudence, a loan regulates the payment of expenses in an abusive way and therefore that part is eliminated from the contract. There are discrepancies about the effects of this in practice, which are broadly divided into two positions.

The first, supported by consumer defense associations, is that it affects almost all mortgages prior to June 2019 because this was a very common practice. Asufin (Association of Financial Users) therefore considers that, based on an estimate made in its day by the Bank of Spain, we could speak of up to eight million affected loans. This is where some calculations come from that estimate a billion dollar impact for banking. “If you paid the appraisal and you have the receipt, you can claim it,” sums up a spokeswoman for that association. A source from the judiciary agrees that “practically all the clauses from before 2019 were generic: it was always a clause in which it was said that the borrower paid all expenses.” In other words, most could be claimed.

The second position introduces a restrictive nuance. “It is not something automatic, you have to read the deed and see if there is a clause that affects the consumer each and every one of the expenses,” explains lawyer David González. The reason is that with the first judgment of the Supreme Court on the matter, which already pointed out the possible abusive condition of these practices, some entities changed the contracts. “As of 2016, you find fewer and fewer deeds that contain this clause,” says the lawyer, whose office in Cáceres specializes in consumer rights. Marta Serra, director of Râiz Abogados, also highlights the importance of that year: “Virtually all mortgages prior to 2016 are void; and in the subsequent ones it will be necessary to see what wording the bank has given to the clause ”.

The prescription

In addition to containing a null clause, a second aspect is added that has not yet been resolved by the courts. This is the statute of limitations for claiming overpaid amounts. In other words, it is one thing for the judge to consider a clause void and another thing that, as a consequence of said invalidity, the consumer has the right to claim that they return what they paid if a long time has elapsed. Here the uncertainty is high due to the following: there is no consensus on whether the claim for money prescribes and, if so, it is also not clear what that term would be.

Both the associations and the lawyer believe that it is absurd that, as a European ruling said, a consumer can request the invalidity of an abusive contract without a time limit and that instead the effects of that action are limited. The source of the judiciary consulted is of the same opinion, but highlights that this position may end up being a “minority” in the courts. That is, right now there are different interpretations.

Different expiration dates

In the event that this happens, the second problem is determining when the statute of limitations expires. A change in the civil code in October 2015 lowered it from 15 years to 5 years. Since in December of that year the first judgment of the Supreme Court that declared a clause of this type null was published, in a very restrictive interpretation it could be pointed out that in the oldest mortgages the term expired last December. However, a second date must be taken into account, January 21, 2016, because that is the day on which the aforementioned judgment of the high court was published. That was the informational criterion marked by the Ministry of Consumer Affairs in a note issued recently and which considered the deadline as of January 21 of this year (that is, last week).

However, the thing is not so clear and several consulted point out that Consumption, although it only did it with informative intention through a note, has gotten into a small eggplant by noting that date. In his opinion, at least we should add the 82 days in which the state of alarm last spring suspended the statute of limitations, which would take us until April 13. In summary, it is very possible that the courts will use at least three different dates to consider the period that allows a claim to have expired (and others that consider that it never expires). Another hot potato that will reach the Supreme Court so that it sets a unique criterion.

Thing judged, novations and more …

A financial source adds another variable to the equation: “It is important to consider that there has been a lot of novation and, if the clause has been changed there, the Supreme Court has already said that in a situation of transparency, a novation ditch the possibility of litigation.” It refers to the fact that the agreements that many banks reached with clients to change parts of the loan agreement according to the different judgments (national or European) called into question the legal validity of some clauses. In several recent rulings the Supreme Court validated this practice in matters related to the floor clauses.

Another question is what will happen to borrowers who have already claimed other aspects but not the amount of the appraisal, which is what the high court has actually ruled on now. Marta Serra points out that “it will be necessary to see if it is considered res judicata”. That is to say, it is possible that in this specific case a court may dismiss a claim for the rule that prevents a second verdict from being issued on an aspect on which there is a final judgment. Finally, the lawyer from Râiz Abogados points out another important requirement. “It is essential to be a consumer,” he says. Neither companies nor people who buy a house as an investment or to use it for rent can claim, because the processes are based on consumer protection regulations. “It has to be a property bought by a consumer and for his own consumption”, concludes the expert.