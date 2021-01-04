The London court decides: The Wikileaks founder cannot be deported because of the prison conditions in the USA. Appeal remains possible.

LONDON dpa / afp / taz | The Wikileaks founder Julian Assange may not be extradited to the USA. A London court decided on Monday. The judge based her decision on Assange’s mental health and the conditions of detention that would await him in the United States.

The court’s decision is not yet final. The US has already announced that it will appeal. After a further instance, the proceedings could go to the British Supreme Court and finally deal with the European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg. The British Home Secretary would have to finally order the extradition.

The 49-year-old is currently in the maximum security prison Belmarsh in the southeast of the British capital. If convicted in the US, he faces up to 175 years in prison.

The US judiciary has accused the native Australian Assange of stealing and publishing secret material from US military operations in Iraq and Afghanistan together with whistleblower Chelsea Manning – then Bradley Manning. The 49-year-old put the lives of US informants at risk, the allegation. His supporters, however, see him as an investigative journalist who has brought war crimes to light.

The reasons for the judgment only pointed in the other direction

In her reasoning, the London judge first stated that Assange had exceeded the limits of journalism because Wikileaks had used hacking to get to the documents. The right to freedom of expression does not give Assange the right to decide what should be published, so the judge, according to the reporter. Even negative effects on his family would not speak against extradition. That is in the context of extradition proceedings unfortunately not unusual.

Nevertheless, in the end she decided against extradition. Witnesses have shown that Assange was depressed and desperatei. Because of Assange’s mental health and the conditions of detention that await him in the United States, it is to be expected that he will commit suicide while in solitary confinement.

Assange supporters reacted to the court decision with jubilation and enthusiasm. In front of the courthouse in London, fans of the 49-year-old jumped for joy, as a reporter from the German press agency observed. Dozens had called for “freedom for Julian Assange” in chants.

The UN Special Rapporteur on Torture, Nils Melzer, had previously seen no fair trial in the London trial. “What we see is that the British are systematically depriving Julian Assange of his basic rights to prepare his defense, to have access to his lawyers and to legal documents,” the Swiss told Deutsche Welle.

There are also numerous voices in Germany who stand up for Assange. The organization Reporters Without Borders demands the immediate release of the Wikileaks founder. “The US indictment against Julian Assange is clearly politically motivated,” said managing director Christian Mihr on Friday. “The US wants to set an example and have a deterrent effect on media professionals all over the world.”

There is now a cross-party working group in the Bundestag that advocates the release of Assange. Members of all parties except the AfD are represented in it. The CDU MP Frank Heinrich said before the court decision in an interview with the taz that he would have liked the federal government to stand up for Julian Assange. The procedure in London is “not constitutional”.

Assange had saved himself in 2012 for fear of extradition to Sweden and from there to the USA in the Ecuadorian representative office in London. He stayed there until his arrest in spring 2019. Investigations in Sweden into rape allegations were later closed. UN expert Melzer had described it as “constructed”.