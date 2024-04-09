Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/04/2024 – 15:31

Minister Dias Toffoli, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), said in a note released by the Court's advisors that he should release the judgment on the Marco Civil da Internet by the end of June this year. The case, which discusses the responsibility of digital platforms for content published by their users, was discussed last year, but was suspended to await the judgment of the Fake News bill (PL) in the Chamber. The matter, however, did not advance in Congress due to lack of consensus.

“Due to a request to await the vote, in the Chamber of Deputies, on new rules governing the matter, the trial of the case ended up not taking place in 2023. The files must be forwarded for trial by the end of June this year, finding The voting proposal is still pending specific adjustments”, said the minister.

The debate over the regulation of social networks was reignited in recent days, when minister Alexandre de Moraes and the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) were attacked by Elon Musk, owner of X. He criticized supposed “censorship” in Brazil and threatened to fail to comply. court decisions that determine the inactivation of profiles on the platform. On Sunday, Moraes included Musk in the digital militia investigation and opened another investigation to investigate his conduct.