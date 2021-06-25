the minister Toffoli days, of the STF (Supreme Federal Court), suspended the judgment on the autonomy of the BC (Central bank). When asking for the spotlight, the magistrate withdraws the discussion from the virtual plenary and takes it to the physical plenary. The case still doesn’t have a date to be resumed and should only be scheduled in the next semester.

It is the 2nd time that the judgment on the BC’s autonomy has been suspended. On the 18th, minister Roberto Barroso asked for a view (more time for analysis), postponing the discussion by a week. Upon being resumed this Friday (June 25), the case was again postponed after Toffoli’s request to be highlighted.

So far only the rapporteur, Minister Ricardo Lewandowski, and Minister Roberto Barroso have voted in the process. Lewandowski did not discuss the merits of the law that establishes the BC’s autonomy, but the bill’s processing in Congress. For the minister, the law violated the Constitution because it was authored by the Legislative, and not the Executive, who would have the competence to propose the measure. here is the whole (186 KB).

“There is no doubt, therefore, as to the Bill that was, in fact, discussed and approved by the National Congress and, later, sanctioned by the President of the Republic. It should be clarified, however, that it was not the one originally sent by the Head of the Federal Executive Branch, but a different one, fully managed in Parliament, dealing with matters of private initiative, in a dangerous precedent regarding presidential control over the management of Public Administration Federal, constitutionally assured“, wrote Lewandowski.

Barroso differed. For the minister, there was no defect in the initiative of Congress because the Senate incorporated most of the rules of the bill authored by Bolsonaro to the proposal that ended up being approved. Barroso said that the approved bill is “substantially similar” to the one sent by Planalto. here is the whole (179 KB).

“As can be seen, the two legislative proposals had a common material core, in the sense of granting reinforced autonomy to the Central Bank of Brazil and protecting the monetary policy from undue political influence. Both considered the granting of greater independence to the BC as a relevant change to guarantee the stability of the currency’s purchasing power, ensure a solid, efficient and competitive financial system, and foster the well-being of society, with a view to long-term sustainability. term of the Brazilian economy“, wrote Barroso.

Sanctioned in February by Bolsonaro, the law that establishes that the BC has the status of “special authority”, without subordination to any ministry. The text defines that the bank’s fundamental objective is “ensure price stability” and establishes that the monetary authority must “smooth fluctuations in the level of economic activity and promote full employment”.

PT and Psol filed suit with the STF to demand explanations from the federal government. For the parties, the change would affect the representative system and the mechanisms of functioning and control of state bodies, “setting the Central Bank and the very condition of the country’s economic and monetary policies safe and unharmed from social control”.

the sending of a presidential message, during the course of the matter, with a bill substantially identical to the one that was in progress in the National Congress, configures a different situation. This is because it reveals the unequivocal political will of the head of the Executive to trigger the legislative process, complying with the constitutional requirement of the initiative.

