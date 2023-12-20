Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 20/12/2023 – 20:30

The president of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), Luís Roberto Barroso, said this Wednesday (20) that he should not guide the judgment on the decriminalization of abortion in the short term. According to the minister, the debate on the issue is not yet mature in the country to be resumed by the Court.

In September this year, the trial was suspended after minister Rosa Weber voted in favor of decriminalizing abortion up to the 12th week of pregnancy.

“I don’t intend to focus on the short term. I will discuss it at some point, but I do not intend to discuss it in the short term because I think the debate is not mature in Brazilian society, and people are not yet exactly aware of what is being discussed,” he said.

In Barroso's understanding, society can have an opinion against or in favor of abortion, but, according to him, no developed country in the world criminalizes abortion.

“Nobody thinks abortion is a good thing. The State must prevent abortion. The discussion that arises is whether the woman who had the misfortune of having an abortion should be arrested, which is a consequence of criminalization,” she stated.

Tax reform

Barroso also praised the enactment of the Tax Reform and said that the measure will have an impact on the Brazilian Judiciary.

“I hope that it can reduce tax litigation in Brazil, which brings a lot of unpredictability to government accounts and company accounts,” he stated.

As of today (20), Barroso is responsible for injunction duty at the Court. The ministers' recess began yesterday (19) and runs until February 1, 2024.