The reactions are between “surprised” and “shocked”: Most observers had expected this regional league law dispute that Swabia leaves Augsburg as a loser from the green table. However, the second judgment on the repeated violation of the promoted is almost completely contradicting the first judgment – and so the Swabia knights should be allowed to keep their twelve points that were initially deducted. There is no question that the team violated the existing U23 regulation for weeks. However, the association sports court now considers a fine of 200 euros per offense to be appropriate in its judgment. The reasoning states that the game is not possible. This can only be imposed in the “violations of the game, game loss and non -occurrence”. The SZ has one of the four judgments.

SV Wacker Burghausen was the least hit by this judgment, the traditional club is neither involved in the relegation nor in the struggle for ascent. But even here the outrage is great: “We are a bit disappointed,” says Managing Director Andreas Huber, “In the end, it is about training for German football, we thought that was a higher asset.” But with the verdict now felled, it is almost insignificant whether you comply with the U23 regulation: in every squad, four players have below 23 who are eligible to play for the German national team and are to be promoted. You even feel disadvantaged if you comply with it, says Huber, because you regularly let “regional league experience sitting on the bench”. Wacker will check further legal steps. To give all four clubs, not surprisingly. They also wanted to advise themselves whether to hire a lawyer together and then call the arbitral tribunal, which is located at the Nuremberg Higher Regional Court. This step is very likely.

The punishment is not deterrent, says Taskin Akkay from the affected table last Türkgücü Munich

There is also a lack of understanding at the bottom of the table in Türkgücü Munich. “The punishment must be deterrent, this fine is not deterrent,” says President Taskin Akkay. You can also find at FC Schweinfurt: “Right must not be a question of the wallet,” said assistant coach Gregor victim man, who is a doctorate. With the Schnüdeln, they are particularly motivated to continue to work for the judgment from last December – not only because of the three points that the league is concerned with. In September 2018, Schweinfurt lost a cup game against the Würzburgers because of the same regulation at the green table.

At this point, the latest judgment also contradicts, because there it is said that in such a criminal offense, a game conversion has never been applied – this is even the case with one of the clubs involved. In Schweinfurt, the law firm, which now represents Swabia Augsburg, had represented the other side and argued the other way around. In its objection to the Augsburgers, the Schickhardt law firm had also insisted on the fact that the U23 rule may violate European law because EU foreigners are discriminated against by them; The judgment deals with this question conspicuously in order to then conclude that the association court could not finally clarify this question.

This also describes the overall problem relatively well: Both sides admit that the other reasoning itself is conclusive – simply because the statutes leave a lot of scope in this case. Andreas Huber von Wacker Burghausen is also the current regional league spokesman, and in this function he wanted to use the case to have clarity in future case law. The problem is similar to that about video evidence in professional football: the intention is actually clear. There is a lot of trouble mainly because a clear line is missing in the handling. What the latest judgment has impressively demonstrated. How long the legal dispute will take is not foreseeable, even if the BFV assumes that the arbitral tribunal is the last possible instance.