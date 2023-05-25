Judgment is given | A man from Tampere is suspected in an extensive sexual crime case: crimes include aggravated rape, a large proportion of the victims are minors

The man from Pirkanmaa is suspected of aggravated rape and aggravated child abuse, among other things. There are 120 victims in the exceptionally large sexual crime network.

Pirkanmaan the district court will give a verdict on Thursday in an extraordinary sexual crime case and in a somewhat extraordinary way.

A young man from Pirkanmaa receives a verdict in a case with no less than 120 interested parties, i.e. victims. The district court has already been hearing the case behind closed doors for 31 days, and on Thursday at ten in the morning it will announce its verdict in a public hearing.

The accused man and his assistant and the prosecutor are present when the president of the district court reads the verdict. Victims are also given the opportunity to participate in the session, and the public can come and watch the event.

Usually, in similar large trials, the verdict is given weeks after the end of the actual oral proceedings as a so-called chancellery verdict, which can be received in paper or electronic form within a certain period of time.

District Judge Antti Tapanila says that he cannot comment on the reasons related to the way the judgment was handed down, but justifies Thursday’s procedure by the realization of the publicity of the trial.

HS will follow the pronouncement of the verdict in this case in Tampere on Thursday.

Accused the man has been imprisoned since September 2021.

The numbers give a measure of the scope of the trial. There are 121 subpoena applications, with 120 victims. Two new victims appeared even after the trial had already started.

The most serious charges concern 18 counts of aggravated sexual abuse of a child and aggravated rape.

There are 62 cases of sexual abuse of a child, 19 forced sexual acts and 21 attempts to force a sexual act.

There are 34 purchases of sexual services from young people and 31 attempts to do the same.

There are also other acts involved in the whole, such as drug crimes, luring a child for sexual purposes, two counts of spying, defamation, extortion, illegal threats and the distribution of an image depicting a child that violates sexual decency.

The accused has mostly denied the crimes. So on Thursday, it will become clear which of these charges he will be punished for.

As a modus operandi According to the charges, the man used the Snapchat messaging application in such a way that he, for example, asked victims to send sexually suggestive picture and video material. He also sent similar material about himself.

In the charge of aggravated rape, the man is said to have raped the victim when she was so intoxicated that she could not defend herself.

At the same time, the court also decides the compensation claims of the victims, which mainly concern temporary harm and suffering caused by the actions.

The trial file is secret for 60 years.