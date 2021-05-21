The Saxon Higher Regional Court has imposed the maximum sentence on the accused in the process of a suspected Islamist-motivated knife attack in Dresden.

Dresden – In the process of a suspected Islamist-motivated knife attack on two men in Dresden, the Saxon Higher Regional Court has imposed the maximum sentence on the accused. The court convicted Abdullah A., among other things, of murder and attempted murder on Friday to life imprisonment. In addition, the judges determined the particular gravity of the guilt. This would practically rule out early release from prison after 15 years. In addition, the judges ordered the reservation of preventive detention.

The OLG also condemned A. for dangerous bodily harm. In line with the indictment, the Federal Prosecutor’s Office had demanded the maximum sentence, applied for the determination of the particular gravity of the guilt and the ordering of the reservation of preventive detention. Lawyers for the sister of the dead man and the survivor had joined him. The defense had also seen the allegations as proven, but pleaded for a conviction under juvenile law because of the necessary “maturity” of their client, who was 20 years old at the time of the crime.

Judgment in Dresden: maximum sentence in the process of fatal knife attack for Syrians

The Syrian, classified as an Islamist threat, is said to have stabbed two men from North Rhine-Westphalia in October in Dresden’s old town, whom he believed he recognized as homosexuals. A 55-year-old died shortly afterwards in the hospital, his 53-year-old companion survived seriously injured.

A. came to Germany in 2015 as a minor refugee. The Higher Regional Court sentenced him to a youth sentence in 2018 for propaganda for the terror network Islamic State (IS), which was tightened after attacks on law enforcement officers. At the end of September 2020, he was released under strict conditions. After the bloody act five days later, he was initially able to escape undetected. Almost three weeks later, he was identified on the basis of a DNA trace and caught in the city center – there was a ham knife in his backpack. (AFP / dpa / cibo)