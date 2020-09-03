The murder of the journalist Ján Kuciak and his fiancée caused horror in Slovakia. The machinations of Marian Kocner, to which Kuciak was researching, seemed to be over after his arrest. The verdict that has now been passed is a scandal.

A.hen the Maltese journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia was blown up with a car bomb in October 2017, her son Matthew labeled his home country a “Mafia state”. For decades, Galizia had exposed the corrupt dealings of the elite in her country and had been attacked, abused and threatened in response to their publications. She was not intimidated, and so the reporter could only silence a bomb. Malta’s designation as a “mafia state”, it became clear after the attack, was by no means exaggerated. Justice for Galizia? The country is still very far from that.

In Slovakia, however, it seemed to be different. Six months after the murder of Galizia in Malta, the investigative journalist Ján Kuciak was executed together with his fiancée Martina Kusnirova. He too had dealt with the illegal machinations of the powerful in his country. The act caused horror, the largest protests since the Velvet Revolution ensued. The prime minister resigned, the interior minister, the police chief.

Marian Kocner, one of the most influential men in Slovakia, was arrested. Shortly before the double murder, he threatened Kuciak, who was doing research on his business, on the phone. Kocner had been above the law for decades, but that seemed to be over now: the investigators rushed to gather evidence, then put him in the dock. One of the confessed killers incriminated Kocner heavily, and chat logs were used as overwhelming evidence.

In Slovakia, the decent were already exulting that after Kocner’s conviction the judiciary would also take on other hitherto inviolable politicians and economists. On Thursday the court announced the verdict: Kocner was acquitted for lack of evidence. The presiding judge had been overruled by her two colleagues.

The shock is great, the realization is clear: Slovakia is also a mafia state. Welcome to the club.