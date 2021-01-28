The main defendant Stephan E. is sentenced to life imprisonment, and a co-defendant is acquitted. It’s a disappointment for the bereaved.

FRANKFURT AM MAIN taz | Irmgard Braun-Lübcke quietly looks down when judge Thomas Sagebiel announces his verdict. Her sons, Christoph and Jan-Hendrik, to the left and right of her, look petrified. Life imprisonment for murder for Stephan E. For the man whom the Lübckes have been sitting across from the Lübckes in room 165 for 45 days of the trial. The man who shot her husband and father on the night of June 1, 2019.

“We know that we can hardly gauge your loss,” said Sagebiel to the family. “That this process was very difficult and painful for you.” But, said the judge: The process was difficult for his Senate too, and efforts were made to ensure a fair trial. Christoph Lübcke just shakes his head.

And then the judge also announces an acquittal: Markus H., the co-defendant, is also a right-wing extremist. That H., as accused, provided psychological assistance in the murder or that – as the Lübckes believe – he was even there and an accomplice, cannot be proven. “If there are still doubts, the court has to rule in favor of the accused,” says Sagebiel, referring to the principle of “In dubio pro reo”. The 44-year-old is only sentenced to one and a half years in prison for a weapon violation.

And Sagebiel announced another acquittal. For a knife attack on the Iraqi Ahmed I, who is now also sitting in the hall. According to the indictment, Stephan E. is said to have committed this act on January 6, 2016. And it cannot be proven beyond doubt, says Sagebiel. Ahmed I. also stares into the hall in consternation. For the Lübcke family and for Ahmed I, it is a disappointing outcome of this process. One who likes to follow the rules of the rule of law. But one that will not ease the pain of those affected.

A historical process

And even the defendants show no sign of movement. Stephan E., who let the process go by as if frozen from the start, is now staring into the room as well. The 47-year-old probably saw the verdict coming. And Markus H., who previously grinned provocatively over and over again, but remained silent about the allegations, doesn’t make a face.

Since June 2020, the killing of Walter Lübcke had been heard in the Frankfurt am Main Higher Regional Court. A historic process: It is the first right-wing extremist murder of a politician since the Federal Republic of Germany was founded.

Journalists are already waiting in front of the court the night before the judgment day to get one of the rare seats. Pupils from the Walter Lübcke School, renamed after the murder, in Wolfhagen, the hometown of the man who was killed, also appeared. They carry a banner: “Democratic values ​​are immortal”. Christoph and Jan-Hendrik Lübcke come to them and say thank you.

Judge Sagebiel, who previously appeared verbatim and directly in the process, refrains from any social and historical classification of the act on this day. Rather, he leaves it with a short foreword in which he emphasizes that acquittals do not always mean that one is convinced of the innocence of the accused. Then, alternating with fellow judge Christoph Koller, he rattles down the reasons for the verdict for three hours.

Contradicting confessions

There was no doubt that the main defendant Stephan E., a long-time right-wing extremist who was once notoriously violent, would be convicted. His DNA was found on Walter Lübcke’s shirt, as well as on the revolver. And after his arrest, he confessed to the act at his own request without a lawyer: he shot Lübcke on his terrace – out of hatred that had been pent up for years, because this opponent had criticized an asylum accommodation in October 2015.

But then E. withdrew the confession and said that his buddy Markus H. had shot and that there were two people at the scene. Then in the process variant three: He shot, but H. was there and “incited” him to act.

For days E. testified in the process, expressed remorse and assured him that he wanted to get out of right-wing extremism. His defense lawyers therefore demanded a mild sentence, without any particular severity of guilt, without preventive detention. The act was also not a murder, but only a manslaughter (since it did not happen insidiously and E. mistakenly thought he was acting in the interests of a – asylum-hostile – general public). And finally, Sagebiel himself promised that a confession would be worthwhile.

“I’ll stick with it,” says the judge. E. would now be offered help via a dropout program. Nevertheless, Sagebiel announces the maximum sentence, declares, in addition to life imprisonment, a special severity of guilt, and a conditional preventive detention. E. carries a deeply internalized right-wing extremism in itself, it is “dangerous for the general public”, to fear further criminal offenses.

The co-defendant jokes with the lawyer

The judges make it clear that they only believe his first confession, in which he accused himself of being a sole shooter. It was without contradictions, detailed, believable, says Koller. On the other hand, he describes later statements as lacking in detail, emotionless and “never constant”.

Koller names the points. When exactly was the murder decision taken? In May 2019, over a beer after a meeting of the shooting club, E. said. “Suddenly with a beer at a gas station?” Asks Koller. “There are serious doubts.” Why was E. chosen as the shooter? No answer to date. Why was there another message from H’s cell phone that night? Sent off by an initiated third party as a bogus alibi? Crazy. And why didn’t Lübcke shout out loud for help when the two men came out onto the terrace? Why was the man who had been shot still holding a cigarette in his hand? Koller’s answer: Because it was E. alone who sneaked up and sneakily shot.

Sagebiel and Koller don’t even see any aid. The fact that Markus H. posted a video clip of Lübcke’s statement at the citizens’ meeting online, which fueled the hatred of the CDU politician, does not mean that he wanted a murder. The fact that he went to gun training with E. could also be a passion for sport shooting. Nor did H. Stephan E. have to radicalize – he was always right-wing extremist. The fact that both spied the Lübckes’ place of residence could also have served the purpose of a color attack, not a murder.

The longer the judges talk, the more Irmgard Braun-Lübcke collapses. Christoph Lübcke no longer turns his gaze to the bench, but to the accused. There Markus H. has now leaned back with his arms crossed, during a break he jokes with his lawyer.

No justice for Ahmed I.

“Not comprehensible and difficult to cope with” is the acquittal for Markus H., the Lübckes let their spokesman explain. The evidence against H. was “convincing”, it would have been enough for aid. Now “central questions about the course of the crime remain unanswered”.

Senior Public Prosecutor Dieter Killmer also announces a revision in the Markus H. case: He does not share the Senate’s doubts. Mustafa Kaplan, Stephan E.’s lawyer, complains about the “inadequate” investigations by the federal prosecutor’s office against Markus H. “Any village sheriff would have done better.” Will Stephan E. also appeal? Kaplan leaves it unanswered and leaves without a word. The verdict is a setback for him too.

Ahmed I also reacted with bitterness. In 2016, the Iraqi refugee was stabbed from behind in Kassel, near his accommodation – the very one Lübcke had advocated. According to the indictment, this perpetrator should also have been Stephan E. In his basement, investigators found a knife with DNA fragments similar to those of Ahmed I. But here, too, the judges do not explain the DNA trace as meaningful enough. Again acquittal. It was regrettable what had happened to him, Sagebiel turned to Ahmed I. “I am very sad,” said the 27-year-old later in the drizzle in front of the court. “We all know who the culprit is. Only the court doesn’t know. “

The Lübckes have already withdrawn, only their spokesman speaks for them. The family now has to let the judgment sink in, he says. But she did not want to scold a court, because Walter Lübcke had always stood behind the rule of law, even when it became uncomfortable. The family wants to continue fighting for these values ​​after the trial. “For a democracy without hatred, exclusion and violence”.