Judgment, spinoff of Yakuza which debuted last year, has been doing very well in terms of sales. The game just launched a few months ago for the PlayStation 5, and everything seems to indicate that it also went very well with this new version. We say this because SEGA just revealed that Judgment it has already exceeded one million copies sold worldwide between these two versions.

Evidently, SEGA already consider Judgment as one of his new IPs more successful, since a sequel, Lost Judgment, is already on its way for this year. The sequel will be set after the events of the first game, and here you can take a look at its reveal trailer.

Additionally, it was announced that Lost Judgment will have a Season Pass which adds a completely new story, that is, an expansion. Here you can find out more details regarding this new content.

Lost Judgment will debut on 24th September in order to PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One and PC.

