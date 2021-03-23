The successful Japanese publisher recently registered a trademark related to Judgment, which derives from the Yakuza franchise. As you well know, in addition to the recent arrival of Yakuza: The Remastered Collection, SEGA announced a month ago the Judgment release for Xbox Series X | S next April 23. So while we await the arrival of this great game to explore the streets of Kamurocho with Takuya Kimura, it has now been discovered that Judgment has a much darker sequel underway under the brand ‘Lost Judgment’.
As our colleagues from gorse, through a private source it has been “confirmed” that Judgment has a much darker sequel underway. Apparently ‘Lost Judgment’ has been a working title for the sequel alongside ‘Judgment: Seize The Truth’. It seems that Lost Judgment could be the final name of this new game, but you know that companies often register several names and later choose which one to use.
Sega filed the trademark earlier this month, on March 10, and the Japan Patent Office published it today, March 23. The Lost Judgment title suggests that Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio is hard at work following up on the underrated Yakuza spinoff. Finally, it has also been revealed that the game will still feature Yagami and his faithful companion Kaito. In addition, the game will feel much darker, leaving aside the characteristic humor of the saga.
