This Thursday in Buenos Aires the Second hearing of the trial in which the death of the late former soccer player Diego Armando Maradona is investigated. In the case seven members of the medical team in charge of the last days of ‘El Pelusa’ … They were charged after being accused of simple homicide with eventual intent. The former player’s family considers that they acted negligently when the Argentine was in domiciliary hospitalization. On an agitated day, one of the lawyers was thrown by the president of the court that takes the case.

Unlike the first judicial day, This time they did not attend the former player’s admirers, which allowed there to be a climate of greater order inside and outside the room. Next week it will be the time of presentation of evidence of both parties, and the statements of the first witnesses of the cause will take place.

A lawyer outside the cause

The trial for the death of the footballer, which occurred on November 25, 2020 due to chronic heart failure that resulted in a lung edema, began last Tuesday in Argentina with a audience loaded with scandals. These included fights outside the courts and the exhibition of an image of the former player in his death bed- in the domicile of Maradona, who died at 60 years in the Buenos Aires town of Tigre- by one of the prosecutors, to give an account of the seriousness of his state at that time.

Two days later, it was the turn of the second hearing, which was attended by the Oral Criminal Court No. 3 of San Isidro, among others, the daughters of ‘El Ten’, Dalma and Giannina Maradona. One of the most high moments of the day, which took place in the morning, occurred when the president of the court, Maximiliano Savarino, made the decision to throw a lawyer who was present in the place. This is the lawyer Rodolfo Baqué, who integrated the defense of the defendant Ricardo Almirón. It happens that he will also be in charge of the defense of another of the accused: the psychiatrist of former soccer player Gisela Dahiana Madrid. This, according to the court, could affect its impartiality.

On the other hand, Baqué’s statements would also have generated conflicts at the hearing this Thursday. “Maradona was killed and it wasn’t Madrid,” He had said the lawyer, in what was considered a serious accusation. After the decision of the court to separate him, he shot: “They want to shut me up because I said that Maradona was killed.”

It should be taken into account that in total they are seven those accused of homicide and they are the ones who formed the health team of the former soccer player in his last days of life.

Next steps

The trial for the alleged murder of the most important footballer in Argentine history will continue in court next Tuesday. That day the third hearing of the case will take place and, in addition, the witnesses will be taken. These are three police officers, who were the first people who entered Tigre’s home, where Maradona was, after his death.

It should be remembered that it is expected that throughout the cause- which is expected to extend for five months- declare in total More than 190 witnesses.