SAW and the Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio announce an important milestone for JUDGMENT, the title has in fact exceeded one million copies sold worldwide.

Born from a rib of Yakuza, the title was first released worldwide in 2018 on PlayStation 4 and then arrive in an improved and corrected version for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | S and Google Stadia last April. Within the game we will play the role of Takayuki Yagami, a disgraced lawyer who has now become a private detective, who will find himself investigating a series of grisly murders.

A sequel to the title is currently in development, LOST JUDGMENT, which will be released worldwide on September 24th on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | S, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. You can find lots of details about the sequel in our previous article.

Source: SEGA, Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio Street Gematsu