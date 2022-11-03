Judgment | “Eno’s” prison sentence remains in effect: For years he took advantage of minors

The Supreme Court did not grant leave to appeal the 13-year prison sentence of Mohamed El Fatimi, known as “Eno”. The man was convicted of several sexual crimes.

“Enona” the conviction of a well-known man for several aggravated rapes and sexual abuse of a child remains in force, when the Supreme Court did not grant the man permission to appeal against the judgment of the Court of Appeal.

The Helsinki Court of Appeal sentenced the 67-year-old like the district court by Mohamed El Fatim to a total of 13 years in prison in a wide range of sexual crimes against children.

A man known among young people as “Enona” was convicted of several gross rapes and sexual abuse of a child. A total of 16 young people became victims of the acts, almost all of whom were minors at the time of the incident. The youngest of them was of elementary school age, 7–8 years old.

El Fatimi was also obliged to pay the victims compensation for suffering and temporary inconvenience totaling around 87,000 euros with interest.

The crimes took place in Helsinki’s Laajasalo in the years 2006-2016.

The Court of Appeal found El Fatim guilty of a total of 26 crimes, including two aggravated sexual abuse of a child, aggravated rape, four rapes, six sexual abuse of a child, two sexual abuse, attempted rape, three forced sexual acts and other lesser crimes.

The most serious the crimes were related to a relationship with a 15–17-year-old girl at the time of the crime, which continued for about two years. The other most serious acts were mainly aimed at girls aged 16–18 at the time of the act.

The crimes against girls younger than these had mainly involved exposing themselves to children, masturbating in front of children and showing pornographic material to children.

Some acts had also included touching. In all the crimes, the place of the crime was El Fatim’s apartment, and the defendant had videotaped some of the crimes.

Read more: “Eno’s” sentence for numerous sexual crimes against children remained unchanged in the Helsinki Court of Appeal

Read more: “Eno” was sentenced to 13 years in prison for an extensive sexual crime ring targeting children, where the victims were a dozen minors