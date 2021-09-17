The next September 24 will arrive Lost Judgment to consoles and PC. So that everyone has the opportunity to enjoy this sequel without any problems, you can now play for free, and for a limited time, Judgment on Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S.

That’s right, the Xbox Free Play Days are back. This time, All those with access to the Microsoft Store will have until September 19 to download completely Judgment, the spin-off of the Yakuza series, Hunt: Showdown, and Blood Bowl 2: Legendary Edition. Along with this you can also find a series of interesting offers in this virtual store.

While the Yakuza series is positioned to start a new era with a turn-based RPG combat system, this after the success of Like a Dragon, Lost Judgment It will be the series that will be responsible for continuing the traditional action game style that we saw by Kiryu.

Remember, Lost Judgment It will arrive on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S and PC on September 24, 2021. In related topics, here you can learn more about the DLC that will come to this title. Similarly, this installment could be the last in the series.

Via: Comicbook