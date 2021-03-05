D.he Stuttgart District Court has sentenced two violent men aged 17 and 19 to prison terms under juvenile law. Both had participated in the riots in downtown Stuttgart on the night of June 20-21, 2020.

The court sentenced the 17-year-old man to a four-year and three-month prison term under youth law. The court found it proven that he had committed a breach of the peace and seriously injured a police officer in the night of the riot. He is also said to have kicked the head of a student who was lying on the ground. The court sentenced the 19-year-old companion to two years and ten months for dangerous bodily harm. Both men are among the 130 suspects who were investigated after the riots.

The incidents on the summer night, in which some police officers were seriously injured and many shops in downtown Stuttgart were demolished, triggered a political discussion about security in public spaces and the integration difficulties of young people from immigrant families. In the meantime, the police presence in Stuttgart has increased significantly and the lighting in the palace gardens has been improved.

Just two weeks ago, riots broke out again in downtown Stuttgart. On the night of February 28, the police checked a group of young people who had not adhered to the Corona rules, the distance requirement and the ban on alcohol. Quite a few had reacted aggressively to this, and chants formed against the police operation. Bottles and stones had been thrown at the officers.