Two Belarusian journalists have been sentenced to camp detention. The regime wants to intimidate and cover up their crimes.

It couldn’t be more cynical: Two Belarusian journalists are sentenced to two years in a prison camp for filming one of the numerous beating orgies of the security forces. After all, they should serve their sentence in the “normal prison”, which at least gives hope for regular food rations and more finely dosed abuse.

Interior Minister Igor Lutzki can think of nothing better than to express an interest in the fate of media makers, who must, however, be law-abiding. This means, for example, opportunists and droolers like Grigori Asarenok, who was recently awarded an order of bravery by the so-called President Alexander Lukashenko for his flat propaganda on the state broadcaster STW.

All the others, however, who have more than a bit of honor in their bodies and something like professional ethics, are released to be shot – of course without criminal consequences. Whether livelihoods and lives are destroyed in the process – who cares?

What this attempt to silence critical voices means can be seen almost every day. No pretext is too clumsy to invade journalists’ privacy, to arrest them, to abuse them and to condemn them in politically motivated trials. The intention behind it is clear: it is about nothing less than to cover up the crimes of which this inhuman regime is repeatedly guilty.

A ruler who acts in this way has fear on the neck. In the meantime, the information should also have reached Alexander Lukashenko that nothing remains hidden in the digital age and that he is also under constant observation. But the motto is: hit it.

This calculation will not work out. How else can it be explained that reporters will not be deterred and continue – regardless of the consequences? As you know, the regime’s agony could last some time.