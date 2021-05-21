NJudge Hans Schlueter-Staats had justified the verdict for ninety minutes on Friday morning when he addressed the defendant directly again. As on all negotiation days, Abdullah A. sits motionless between his defense attorney and his interpreter. Tied hands and feet, he only occasionally runs his right hand over his face.

Even at the beginning of this last day of the trial, he was the only one who remained seated when the court entered the room. Now he’s looking down, not looking directly at the judge. Schlueter-Staats begins to think for a long time whether he should say that here. “I am a believer myself,” he says. “What you did was truly blasphemous. You have misused the name of God, and that is a sin that is hard to beat. “

You could hear a pin drop in the hall now. “You murdered because you made God small,” continues Schlüter-Staats. “But ask yourself what kind of little and vengeful God it would be who lets people kill because he thinks they are unbelievers. Just because I am a believer myself, I cannot imagine anything worse than someone misusing God’s name like you. “

In the almost breathless silence, the judge then adds a “Maybe you think about it”, knowing full well that it will hardly bear fruit in the current condition of the accused. On the contrary. On the very first day of the trial, the motive for the act, the exact description of what happened and the fact that he wanted to commit further attacks were discussed in detail. A. had refused to make a statement in the process, but opened up to his expert before the process began in a way that surprised him. “I had the feeling that he wanted to talk to someone about everything,” said the expert Norbert Leygraf, and then described everything the defendant told him.



The location of the attack shortly after the crime

:



Image: dpa





The judge also went into detail on all of this in his verdict on Friday, describing how the tourists Oliver L. and Thomas L., then 54 and 53 years old, were walking through downtown Dresden on the evening of October 4th last year strolled. Oliver L. had told the court in his interrogation that it was a really particularly beautiful day. Both of them, who had been a couple for seven years, were out on their bikes all day and had dinner in a Spanish restaurant in the evening. They were on their way back to their hotel when Abdullah A. attacked them from behind with two knives.

Oliver L. described his memory of the crime when he felt a blow and only thought that an acquaintance had discovered her by chance and wanted to draw attention to himself. He could no longer recapitulate everything that happened immediately afterwards. “Fortunately,” as he says in his interrogation. He was connected via video from his place of residence in Cologne because he did not want to travel to Dresden and, above all, did not want to meet the man who murdered his partner and seriously injured him.