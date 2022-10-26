The negotiators of the Government and the PP, Félix Bolaños and Esteban González Pons, are moving towards the long-awaited agreement to renew the Council of the Judicial Power (CGPJ) that both parties take for granted after almost four years of unusual blockade. With the armored conversations to prevent the dissent from re-locking the last opportunity granted to the search for the pact, the points of consensus that will build the update of the CGPJ are being known little by little and, with it, a notable part of the architecture of the operation of justice.

Thus, the PSOE and the PP have agreed on how to regulate the ‘revolving doors’ between the judiciary and politics: the togados will not be able to exercise for two years after their cessation of party or government activity.

This is proposal number two of the eleven that Alberto Núñez Feijóo’s leadership sent to Moncloa in July to “reinforce judicial independence and democratic quality in Spain”, according to the popular leaders of the document with which they are negotiating with their interlocutors.

Waiting for it to be specified how Bolaños and González Pons have unraveled, if they have already done so, the nuclear stumbling block of the talks -the reform or not of the system for electing the members of the CGPJ-, those of Feijóo have asserted their theses in this area and have also ensured that all relevant Council appointments and resolutions are adopted by a three-fifths majority.

Which means that consensus between the traditional conservative and progressive blocs will be necessary. In principle, the agreement would not affect the three judges who are ministers today: Margarita Robles, Fernando Grande-Marlaska and Pilar Llop.

around the names



“Many names are going to come out during these days, they are not going to have anything from me but discretion.” The second vice president, Yolanda Díaz, was ambiguous yesterday when asked about the negotiations for the renewal of the CGPJ. With the talks hurrying up between the two big parties, Podemos continues to cling “until the last consequences” to its “favorite” candidate, Judge Victoria Rosell. While other names come to the fore of progressive jurists, such as former Constitutional Court lawyer Joaquín Urías or magistrate Carlos Preciado, the purples do not conceive of any other result than sitting Rosell on the renewed Council.

They have two members assigned by the PSOE, but Díaz, who coordinates the entire confederal space, is studying “complementary or alternative” scenarios, according to sources from the United We Can parliamentary group, if the PP’s “unacceptable” veto on the candidate persists. dwelling.

Amid the demands of their government allies, the Socialists point to next week as the “most likely” date to reach an agreement that ends the four-year interim in the Judiciary. The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, will not return to Madrid from his official trip to Kenya and South Africa until this Friday, well into the afternoon.

While the leader of the PP, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, has a one-week tour of South America on his agenda that will begin on Friday, November 4. The intention shown by both parties is to wait for their leaders, so the date to present the pact is reduced to this window if it is not postponed.