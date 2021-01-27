Elizabeth Odio Benito, president of the Inter-American Court of Human Rights, in an image from 2017. Courtesy IACHR

The data does not stand up to questioning: women have only reached five out of 39 judge seats in the history of the Inter-American Court of Human Rights. It is time to reduce that gap in 2021, raises a statement headed by the president of the Inter-American Court, the Costa Rican Elizabeth Odio, along with other women leaders from different fields in America, convinced that gender parity is part of those same human rights that the high court proclaims.

Odio, one of the only two women who have presided over the IACHR in its four decades of existence, will make the request this Wednesday in Washington, before the Permanent Council of the Organization of American States (OAS) under which the convention that constitutes is governed To the court. It will be addressed to the representatives of the Governments in charge of submitting the candidacies for the election of four of the seven seats that make up the tribunal, valid for six years.

“We make an energetic call for the States Parties to nominate and elect suitable women as judges to integrate the Inter-American Court of Human Rights in order to reach an equal composition,” says the letter signed by Odio, the only woman in that court and president since 2019, after being elected as a message for greater female representation.

The document is also signed by the other four judges who have made up the Court, including Cecilia Quiroga (the only president before Odio) and jurists from the continent, as well as figures such as Christiana Figueres, executive secretary of the Convention on Climate Change between 2010 and 2016.

“Our continent has highly qualified women jurists in the field of human rights to act as judges. Her appointment to the position should not only be done as a measure to correct gender inequality, but also as a recognition of the human capital and value of women and the importance of their contribution to the protection of human rights in the hemisphere ”, it reads in the document.

“From my experience as an international judge, both in this Court and in the International Criminal Court, I can attest to the need and the meaning that the effective participation of women in the administration of justice has in practice. Gender parity is a human rights issue that must also be reflected in the reality of the organs of the inter-American system, ”Elizabeth Odio explained.

The Inter-American Court, installed in San José (Costa Rica), has functioned during 2020 remotely and with other disorders caused by the pandemic and sanitary restrictions, in a year that represented a challenge for the Court at the moment of “setback” in human rights, according to Odio, and the social unrest in several countries of the region plus the rise of conservative tendencies. This context intersects with the almost permanent budgetary difficulties of the institution whose jurisdiction is recognized by 20 of the 25 signatory countries of the American Convention, although there are 35 OAS member countries.