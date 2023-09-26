New Social Contract (NSC), Pieter Omtzigt’s party, wants to participate in the House of Representatives elections with 44 candidates in all constituencies. Omtzigt announced this on Monday evening during the presentation of the electoral list in the Nieuwspoort press center in The Hague. The surprise had already worn off a bit, the list was available online earlier than planned due to an error.

Omtzigt, who was visibly relieved, said that the list “fits very closely with our political ambitions” and that NSC wants to represent “the whole of the Netherlands, including the BES islands” with the list. The list largely consists of experts in their field: a director at a housing association, a pension expert and a former ambassador. And also a public prosecutor, several scientists and local administrators. There are also two judges in the top 5. “You can only do this with experts,” Omtzigt said. “You can only change the law with people who know exactly how the law works.”

A well-known name on the list is Sandra Palmen, who became known for her critical attitude in the Benefits Affair and worked as a top lawyer at the Tax Authorities. She already wrote a critical internal opinion in 2017 about the discontinuation of childcare allowances. She called this “reprehensible” and advised the parents to compensate. Her advice was discarded and disappeared, but later became known as ‘memo-Palms’. Since 2021, Palmen has also been a judge at the Central Appeals Tribunal, the highest administrative court in the field of social security. Palmen is at number five.

Number three, Judith Uitermark, was a criminal judge at the court in Haarlem for eighteen years. “I have resigned from my position, as of today I am on special leave.”

List leader

Omtzigt himself is party leader. At number two is Nicolien van Vroonhoven, who has recently been at his side in building the party and spoke on his behalf. From 2002 to 2010 she was a Member of Parliament for the CDA. Before that, she worked at the faction as a policy officer for, among others, the future Prime Minister Jan Peter Balkenende.

NRCcolumnist and microbiologist Rosanne Hertzberger is also on the list, at number 17. Now that she is becoming politically active, she will stop as a columnist: her last column will appear in NRC on Saturday. Diederik Boomsma is at number 21. He currently sits for the CDA in the Amsterdam council, the only seat of the Christian Democrats in the capital. If Boomsma is elected to the Chamber, Omtzigt said, he will give up that seat, meaning it will be retained for the CDA.

The majority of the candidates have little or no political experience. Of the candidates who do have this, the vast majority are CDA members. One of the exceptions is Folkert Idsinga (13 on the list). Until recently, he was still a member of the House of Representatives for the VVD, but resigned with immediate effect at the beginning of this month.

Long list

New Social Contract was established more than a month ago, although it had been thinking about it behind the scenes for some time. The party must quickly prepare for the November 22 elections. Until recently, Omtzigt still had doubts about whether he would participate in a long list in all constituencies. He wanted to strive for “responsible growth”, he said in the Twente newspaper Tubantia, when he announced his new party. “This country has learned from what happened with LPF and Forum for Democracy.”

He seems to be willing to take that risk now. “Only in this way can we do our best to realize our ambition for better governance and social security for the whole of the Netherlands,” he said when presenting the list of candidates.

After the list, NSC will also present the election program sometime next month. On Monday, Omtzigt said that there is already a draft program, on which candidate MP for NSC Eddy van Hijum gave a presentation to the prospective MPs last Sunday. This was subsequently discussed. The question is to what extent the program will be fully developed; Around Omtzigt it was heard in recent weeks that a detailed program in such a short time would be practically impossible. And that entails risks: the new candidates, some of whom have been active for different political parties, will have to develop positions during their period in the House of Representatives if they are elected.

What Omtzigt also has to think about is whether he will come up with a prime ministerial candidate. In the Peilingwijzer updated on Monday, a weighted average of two polls, NSC is the largest party. Omtzigt said that he is still considering whether he wants to present a prime ministerial candidate, and if so, whether someone is on the electoral list or not.