Donald Trump was found guilty on 34 charges at the end of May. © picture alliance/dpa/POOL AP | Seth Wenig

The 2024 US election will take place without voters knowing whether Trump will go to prison. The sentence following his conviction will only be announced later.

New York – The sentence in the New York trial regarding former President Donald Trump’s hush money payments will not be announced until after the presidential election. This was made clear in court documents after Judge Juan Merchan set the new date, November 26, at Trump’s request. The sentence was originally scheduled to be announced on September 18.

Success for Trump before US election 2024: Sentence in hush money trial will be announced later

Trump had argued that a decision on the sentence just weeks before the US election on November 5 could undermine the credibility of the vote. In addition, Trump’s lawyers argued that an expected decision by the judge on another request for Trump’s alleged immunity would not leave enough time for an appeal.

Merchan had originally set September 16 as the date for this decision – two days before the sentence was announced. Merchan now set November 12 as the new date for this decision.

After trial in New York: Trump could go to prison after the 2024 US election

In the worst case scenario, Trump could face a prison sentence. The delay means that US citizens will likely go to the polls in early November without knowing whether Trump, who has already been convicted, will go to prison or not. If Trump wins the election against Democratic candidate Kamala Harris, the sentencing process could be further delayed. Some observers see a suspended sentence as more likely.

At the end of May, a jury in New York found Trump guilty on 34 counts. The trial revolved around the illegal concealment of hush money payments to a porn actress in order to gain advantages in the 2016 election campaign. It was the first time in US history that a former president was convicted of a crime.

Sentence could affect Trump’s chances in 2024 US election

Trump has succeeded in delaying a penalty that could potentially influence the election. He had previously done something similar due to a success before the Supreme Court reached: The highest US court had ruled that although Trump does not have complete immunity for his actions during his presidency, the protection from prosecution is very extensive. This also had an impact on other ongoing proceedings against Trump.

The New York hush money case, however, is different and relates primarily to Trump’s actions as a presidential candidate before the 2016 election. Trump’s argument that the case concerns his presidency has already failed in the past. (lrg/dpa)