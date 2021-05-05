The Bordo List of the Association of Magistrates and Officials of the National Justice (AMFJN) said this Wednesday his rejection of the Government’s “aggravating criticisms” of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation on the occasion of the ruling on face-to-face classes.

President Alberto Fernández spoke of the “decrepitude” of the ruling, while Vice President Cristina Kirchner pointed out that it was “a blow to the institutions.”

“Discrepancies with judicial decisions They must be channeled through the channels that the regulations have provided for that purpose., in this case directly the National Constitution because it is the Highest Court of the Nation, “he said in a statement.

But “not through statements that, motivated by political and even electoral needs, only generate succulent contributions to a process of institutional deterioration that seems to find no limit ”, added the Bordó list that governs the AMFJN since 2002.

This internal group of the AMFJN is led by judges Ricardo Recondo, Luis Cabral, María Díaz Cordero, Marcelo Gallo Table and Miguel Caminos, among others.

“Result inadmissible that the President of the Nation aggravates the entire Supreme Court simply because he did not agree with him in the framework of a judicial contest processed with full adjustment to due process, publicity and transparency, ”he highlighted.

Then he said that “greater concern is generated by the PEN statements in the section that, in a defiant tone, suggest that its performance ise will continue to adjust to self-imposed margins and not to those set by the High Court ruling ”.

“The unrestricted compliance judicial rulings are one of the fundamental pillars of the Republic and whoever departs from such a premise directly attempts against it, “he added.

Finally, given the importance of the subject, the Bordó list solicitous “To the AMFJN to express itself as soon as possible in the same sense as this communication.”