Through an unprecedented operation currently underway, Ecuador is trying to eradicate what has been one of its greatest challenges in recent years: the influence of drug trafficking and corruption in politics, the judicial system and the most basic structures of the State.

The operation, identified as “Metástasis”, is the result of an investigation that lasted around a year. It revealed the existence of a true criminal cancer that was spreading throughout the structures of the Ecuadorian State through a network of corruption that involved judges, prosecutors and public servants, all acting in favor of corrupt politicians and drug trafficking leaders, who enjoyed, with all freedom, luxury and persistent impunity in the country.

“Today, the term 'narcopolitics' in Ecuador has been highlighted, it is no longer distant, as we can see how criminal structures have permeated the institutions”, said in December 2023 Diana Salazar, the attorney general of Ecuador.

The operation gained momentum and was exploited following the 2022 murder of Leandro Norero, a notorious drug trafficker who was imprisoned in Ecuador. The analysis of the communication equipment used by Norero, who was murdered in prison, was crucial to uncovering the extent of the corruption network that existed in the country, which was even led by him.

Ecuador, which has currently been immersed for more than 60 days in a state of exception, decreed by President Daniel Noboa in order to combat with all its might the factions and organized crime, which have transformed the country into the most violent in the world in recent years and caused scenes of terror to occur in January in several cities through several coordinated attacks, now it is also trying to combat the source of impunity that was resisting within the state structure, which, according to the findings of “Metástasis”, was infested by the influence of drug trafficking .

Among those arrested and investigated in the operation so far are high-ranking figures in Ecuador, such as Wilman Terán, then president of the country's Judicial Council (responsible for overseeing the actions of justice), and Pablo Ramírez, who held senior positions in the government federal government focused on managing the anti-narcotics agency and the service that manages the country's prisons.

Various other public servants, including police officers and prosecutors, as well as individuals with lesser positions have also been detained.

Operation Metástasis is being effective and has already generated developments, such as the operation classified as “Purga”, which seeks to prove the existing ties between justice, politics and drug trafficking that operated from the Guayas Provincial Court. According to the Purge's findings, in this court, judges were bought and draws manipulated. All of this culminated in court decisions favorable to those involved in the criminal structure.

To date, nine of the 15 criminal judges who make up the court are being prosecuted.

At the center of the Purga case are prominent figures, such as former Ecuadorian deputy Pablo Muentes, who is in prison, the former president of the Provincial Court of Guayas, Fabiola Gallardo, and a popular judge identified as Johan Marfetán, all accused of participating in the network criminal.

As reported in the Infobae, the investigation into Operation Purga gained momentum with the analysis of conversations and files that were extracted from the cell phone of Mayra Salazar, the director of communications at the Provincial Court of Guayas. Salazar, who reportedly had a personal relationship with drug trafficker Norero, operated a group of people who dedicated themselves to spreading disinformation to defend his accomplices and manipulated judicial system officials to favor criminal interests.

The scheme also involved the purchase of sentences and the misappropriation of assets. Furthermore, the murder of Fernando Villavicencio and the attempt to separate the Los Lobos criminal group from the crime were other aspects that came to light during this investigation.

Attorney General Salazar, 43, is responsible for both cases. She has already stated that she faces significant personal risks on a weekly basis, which indicates the constant presence of threats against her life.

In Ecuador, a prosecutor was already murdered after investigating cases involving actions carried out by organized crime.

Speaking to EFE, Salazar said that organized crime has managed to infiltrate a large part of the Ecuadorian State.

“Metastasis is a clear x-ray of how organized crime has permeated many State institutions. In this case, we have defendants from the National Court and provincial courts of justice, the Judicial Council, the National Police, the Public Ministry, lawyers, private individuals and others, all working in exchange for money from drug trafficking,” she said.

For her protection, the attorney general always wears a bulletproof vest during her press conferences and is accompanied by an armed police group wherever she goes.

“Intimidations are a risk that all citizens who do not want a country controlled by drug traffickers or criminals and who do something to change the current reality run,” she said in her statement to EFE, adding that “as attorney general, the risk personnel is much greater, because – in a way – it means facing all criminals”.

“It's like living under house arrest. I've repeated this several times, not because I owe anyone anything, but because the criminals want revenge. But I have faith that everything will be fine,” Salazar recalled.

The details of both operations are extremely shocking to any honest, civilized society. Conversations intercepted by Ecuadorian authorities revealed how the country's judges were “entertained” through prostitution services, which, in essence, only served to allow criminals to obtain favorable decisions for their cases.

According to a report from Infobaein one of Norero's intercepted conversations, his lawyer, identified as Helive Ángulo, even told the drug trafficker at a certain point that a habeas corpus favorable to him in the National Court was “ensured” through judges who had already been bought with the benefits offered by the criminal structure.

In addition to favoring crime, the operation also revealed how politicians and public officials used the judicial structure to suit their own whims.

For example, according to the Infobae, former deputy Muentes used his political power in the criminal network to obtain a favorable sentence for him in a trial regarding a debt he owed to a local bank. The bank asked for the execution of this debt and the then deputy for its annulment.

With the judge involved in the criminal network, Muentes not only managed to cancel the debt but also made the bank pay him a million dollar fine for “moral damages”.

The shocking murder of Fernando Villavicencio, which occurred during his presidential campaign last year and raised a warning signal in Ecuador, is also linked to this web of corruption, as investigations have shown. According to prosecutors, the order to kill Villavicencio came from members of Los Lobos, a criminal faction with great influence in the country, who were trying to use the corrupt judicial structure to move away from the case.

This week, in fact, a former deputy linked to former leftist president Rafael Correa (2007-2017), Ronny Aleaga, was accused of having tried to “silence” Villavicencio. The Ecuadorian prosecutor's office presented conversations linking Aleaga to the drug trafficker Norero, who led the corruption organization in the country.

“The participation [de Ronny Aleaga neste esquema] was destined to silence the person who represented the greatest source of revelation of his criminal activities: Fernando Villavicencio”, said Attorney General Salazar.

She highlighted that Aleaga was referred to as “Ruso” in conversations with Norero and that he was also looking for privileged information to favor Xavier Jordán, an associate of the drug trafficker, who is currently wanted by Interpol.

The politician, who was already part of one of the gangs legalized in Ecuador during the Correa government, denied the accusations, classifying them as “persecution by the prosecutor”. He has been outside Ecuador since December 2023.

Operation “Metástasis” and the “Purga” case are testimony to how corruption generated at the highest levels of the State can benefit criminal politicians and place the administration of justice at the service of drug trafficking.

“The Metástasis case is an x-ray of how drug trafficking took over state institutions to operate, through illicit money, from judicial and political instances and achieve impunity in some cases,” said Salazar in December when the first attacks were launched. operation movements.