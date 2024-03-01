Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 01/03/2024 – 17:24

The Court of Justice of Sergipe (TJSE) authorized six judges to take time off from their duties at the court to participate in the 1st National Beach Tennis Tournament of the Association of Brazilian Magistrates (AMB) at the beginning of May, in Rio de Janeiro. The magistrates will stay between two and four days in the capital of Rio de Janeiro.

Five judges will be away between May 2nd and 3rd and one judge may be absent for four days, between May 2nd and 5th. The authorizations were published in the Official Gazette of the TJSE this Wednesday, 28th, and are signed by the president of the court Ricardo Múcio Santana de Abreu Lima.

According to the TJSE resolution and the court's internal regulations, it is the president's responsibility to “grant leave, vacations and other leaves provided for by law to magistrates”.

Articles 72 and 73 of the Organic Law of the Judiciary establish that magistrates may be absent, without prejudice to remuneration, for up to eight days, as long as it is due to marriage, death of spouse, ascendant, descendant or sibling, to attend courses or improvement seminars and studies, to provide services, exclusively to the Electoral Court or to exercise the presidency of a trade association.

Until the publication of this text, the Court of Justice of Sergipe had not ruled on whether the days of absence of judges for the tournament will be deducted from their respective salaries. The space is open to demonstrations.

According to the Association of Brazilian Magistrates (AMB), one of the organizers of the beach tennis tournament, the participation of judges does not result in “damage to the functions performed on a daily basis”.

“In addition to representing the judiciary within the Three Powers, the AMB periodically carries out activities for the integration of its 14 thousand members – always funded with private resources –, like any other entity of the same size and with the same purposes, without prejudice to the functions performed on a daily basis, protecting the Justice System and defending the Constitution. The event in question does not have any sponsorship and will be fully financed with the magistrates’ associations’ own resources”, says the AMB in a note.

The tournament is organized by AMB and the Association of Magistrates of the State of Rio de Janeiro (Amaerj) and will take place in Ipanema, in the South Zone of Rio. In publications on Amaerj's social networks, judge Eunice Haddad, president of the association, says that “the National Beach Tennis Tournament will be another associative action to unite judges”.

“Sports meetings allow colleagues from different states to come together in a relaxed atmosphere. Everyone will be very well received in Rio,” she says.