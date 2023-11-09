In the midst of the campaign that precedes the second round of the presidential election, scheduled for the 19th, a federal prosecutor in Argentina revealed the existence of an illegal espionage network against members of the Executive and Judiciary branches, journalists and prominent businesspeople in the country.

Investigations indicate that the action is allegedly financed by Kirchnerist officials.

Prosecutor Gerardo Pollicita signed a report exposing the existence of thousands of illegally spied on “targets”, with victims ranging from the country’s current president, Alberto Fernández, and part of his cabinet to opponents, such as the candidate Javier Milei himself.

The prosecutor’s revelation comes from a legal case that came to light in April this year involving espionage and impersonation of Supreme Court judges, in which the main defendant is the former intelligence officer of the Argentine Federal Police Ariel Zanchetta, who was arrested in June.

Also accused in the case are two people from the province of Misiones, who allegedly invaded judges’ telephone and electronic communications using personal data that had been illegally collected by a company specializing in data.

According to the prosecutor’s report, those responsible for the information stated that the searches for the judges’ personal data were paid for by Zanchetta, with whom the court found, after a search operation, 1,196 reports distributed among computers and cell phones in his possession.

The computerized expert reports, carried out by the Directorate of Judicial Assistance in Complex Crimes and Organized Crime (Dajudeco) of the Public Ministry, include conversations between Zanchetta and Rodolfo Tailhade, national deputy of the Peronist coalition União pela Pátria (for which Massa is running), in which the accused offers “chats” between a capital official and an advisor to the president of the Supreme Court.

With this information, the impeachment of Supreme Court judges was requested, Tailhade being one of the creators, and whose dismissal has now been requested by the largest opposition coalition, Juntos pela Change, defeated in the first round of the current election and which now supports Milei.

Zanchetta would also have received espionage orders from a Kirchnerist spokesperson, responsible for communications at the Federal Public Revenue Administration (AFIP), and from a man linked to parliamentarian Máximo Kirchner, son of the former president and current vice president, Cristina Kirchner.

These reports compiled personal and property data, names of family members of the people investigated and even tracked each of their movements.

Relationship with Nisman case

Among the devices examined by the Court, documents were found that speak of the death of federal prosecutor Alberto Nisman, who was investigating the terrorist attack on the Jewish association AMIA, committed in Buenos Aires on July 18, 1994, and who was found dead in his home in 2015 under strange circumstances.

According to the news portal Infobaethe documents disclosed links between former Argentine Army chief Julio César Milani and former directors of the Federal Intelligence Agency, which allude to a parallel intelligence service during Cristina Kirchner’s last term.

The material emphasizes the security flaws in the Torres Le Parc building, in Puerto Madero, in the apartment where Nisman’s body was found, who before his death had denounced Cristina Kirchner for covering up the attack on AMIA. (With EFE agency)