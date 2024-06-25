Two federal judges in Kansas and Missouri sided with Republican-led states on Monday and partially blocked a move by Democratic President Joe Biden’s administration to move forward with a major student debt relief plan with a billion-dollar impact. .

U.S. District Judge Daniel Crabtree in Wichita, Kansas, blocked the U.S. Department of Education from moving forward with parts of a plan, set to take effect July 1, aimed at reducing monthly payments and speeding up loan forgiveness. for millions of Americans.

The ruling came shortly before U.S. District Judge John Ross in St. Louis, Missouri, issued an injunction blocking the department from forgiving loans under the government’s Save (Saving on a Valuable Education) Plan.

The Save Plan offers more generous terms than previous income-driven repayment plans, reducing monthly payments for qualified borrowers and allowing those whose original principal balances are $12,000 or less to have your debt forgiven after 10 years.

Biden announced the Save Plan in 2022, along with a separate, broader plan to fulfill his campaign promise of forgiving up to $20,000 in debt for up to 43 million Americans.

That plan would have canceled about $430 billion in debt, but was blocked by the conservative-majority U.S. Supreme Court in June 2023 after Republican-led states challenged it. The Supreme Court’s decision did not address the Save Plan.

The White House said more than 20 million borrowers could benefit from the plan. In May, the government said 8 million are now enrolled, including 4.6 million whose monthly payments have been reduced altogether.

Attorneys general from Republican states, however, argued in two lawsuits filed in early March that the rule that created the Save Plan is illegal and that the Department of Education does not have the authority to create it.

The administration estimated that the Save Plan would cost $156 billion over 10 years. But the states said that estimate assumed the Supreme Court would uphold the broader student debt plan and, as a result, it will now cost $475 billion over a decade.