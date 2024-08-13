Mexico City.- The country’s federal judges called on the Congress of the Union and the virtual president-elect, Claudia Sheinbaum, to stop the judicial reform process next September and seek a new, better thought-out initiative.

The National Association of Circuit Magistrates and District Judges of the Judicial Branch of the Federation (JUFED) asked Sheinbaum to comment on the design of a new reform proposal that contemplates aspects that are not considered in the current initiative.

“We hope that the next president of the United Mexican States will speak out in favor of transforming justice with a vision, with true dialogue, with a precise timetable for the diagnosis, discussion, design, drafting and dates of entry into force of a reform that would make the new legislature and herself, with so many of us who are committed to justice, the architects of a better Mexico,” said Juana Fuentes Velázquez, director of the JUFED, before hundreds of workers of the Judicial Branch of the Federation, gathered on the steps of the Palace of Justice in San Lázaro.

“In accordance with our duty to defend judicial independence, we, the judges, ask the incoming legislature and government to halt the current reform process in September, given its many imperfections, in order to redirect public discussion towards a well-considered comprehensive reform.”

Fuentes Velázquez announced today the formation of a coalition for the defense of judicial independence and anticipated that, when deemed necessary, they will agree to the temporary suspension of work, in exercise of their rights.

“September 2024 could become a fateful date for the country if the incoming Congress and the future president insist on approving this initiative, turning a deaf ear to so many warnings and disregarding alternative proposals of better quality,” said the director of the civil association.

“We would use the suspension of work as a last resort for the sole purpose of ensuring that the reform is comprehensive and the product of maximum consensus between the legislative majorities and other social actors. For this reason, we announce that we have already proceeded to plan and execute the steps that will allow us to decree it when it becomes necessary.”

Union leader is not recognized

Patricia Aguayo, spokesperson for employees of the Federal Judicial Branch, said that the leader of the PJF Workers Union, Gilberto González Pimentel, does not represent them.

He questioned the position of the union leader, who has publicly expressed his disagreement with a work stoppage and has said that the judicial reform does not affect unionized workers.

“We, the working class, are organizing and carrying out all these acts of dissent and defense, even outside of the union leaders who do not represent us today,” said the spokeswoman, who was followed by cries of “Out!”, “Out!”

“Let it be very clear to Mr. (Arturo) Zaldívar and let it be very clear to all the people of Morena, the Judicial Branch of the Federation is supported by its working base and it is all of us from all over the country.”