Associations claim that STF ministers must “receive dignified and respectful treatment”

A help (Association of Federal Judges of Brazil) and other regional associations of magistrates called for a “effective and exemplary accountability” of the 3 Brazilians suspected of having harassed the minister of stf (Federal Supreme Court), Alexandre de Moraes, at Rome airport, Italy.

In a note released this Sunday (July 16, 2023), the associations claim that the ministers of the Supreme Court and of the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) must “to receive dignified and respectful treatment derived from the exercise of such relevant functions”. Here’s the full of the communiqué (203 KB).

“The federal judiciary understands that the repetition of such attitudes does not contribute to the maintenance of effective democracy in our country or to the construction of a more just, plural and solidary society”they claim.

In addition to Ajufe, the document is signed by sideboard (Association of Federal Judges of the 1st Region) and associations of federal judges from Santa Catarina, São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Espírito Santo, Paraná, Rio Grande do Sul, Bahia and Mato Grosso do Sul.

REMEMBER THE CASE

On Friday (July 14), Moraes, who was accompanied by his son, returned from a lecture at the International Law Forum, held in University of Sienawhen he was the target of offenses uttered by Brazilians.

Mantovani was accompanied by his wife, Andreia Mantovani, and son-in-law, Alex Zanatta. The suspects allegedly cursed the minister of “bandit, communist and bought”.

Roberto Mantovani would even have physically attacked Moraes’ son with a blow to the face after he intervened in the discussion in defense of his father.

The 3 Brazilians disembarked on Saturday morning (July 15) at Guarulhos airport, in São Paulo. PF agents were on site at the time of disembarkation.

