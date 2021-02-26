The confrontation between the Government of Alberto Fernández and the Judiciary will add another chapter. Faced with more than 80% of the notices sent by ANSES to 200 judges and prosecutors to decide what they will do with their pension procedures: if they will retire or withdraw the folder, the Council of the Magistracy will go to the contentious administrative jurisdiction to request the unconstitutionality of the measure.

30% of the positions of the Public Prosecutor’s Office are vacant. 26.5% of those corresponding to national and federal judges, too. The holding of competitions and appointments to fill the positions, in official numbers, takes three and a half years. Against this backdrop, the body led by Fernanda Raverta made progress in sending document letters to 200 judges and prosecutors to decide whether to retire or withdraw the file initiated for such purposes.

“I am hereby writing to you in order to summon you to accompany within the term of 30 administrative business days the presentation of the resignation to the position that you hold in order to conclude the pension process.” With that brief letter, the ANSES began to intimidate some 200 judges and prosecutors for about 20 days.

The social security body maintains that it is an “orderly measure” due to the number of files that were found on standby despite being open for years. For many magistrates and prosecutors, the determination to intimidate them responds one of the many actions of the Government “with which they seek to advance on Justice”, as pointed out by a person close to the Magistrates Association.

After analyzing the situation and with the majority of the judges and prosecutors that make up the ANSES list, the Magistrates Association decided that in the next few days he will make a presentation in the contentious administrative jurisdiction against the national State.

In the letter they will request that the measure promoted by the body that Raverta leads and that has under its orbit, for a month, the retirements of the Judicial Power be declared unconstitutional.

The measure was agreed by the Board of Directors and as judicial sources explained to Clarín, it is a presentation of “an institutional nature and accompanying those affected who have been intimidated, if they want to act individually.”

From ANSES they criticize the existence of an “administrative disorder”, since they found 200 pension folders started, but without completion. In fact, they maintain that there are about thirteen judges on that list who are over 75 years old – the age limit for a magistrate to retire – with their respective retirement folders unfinished. There is a case of an 82-year-old judge who is still in office.

In the Judiciary, they insist that this methodology was endorsed by the previous pension scheme. In other words, when judges and prosecutors were 60 years old, they could begin their retirement procedures, but the process did not end until they submitted their resignation. For this reason, the reading of the ANSES circular that allowed the sending of letter documents is seen as pressure on the Judicial Power.

The modification of this pension system occurred last year, when the Government of Alberto Fernández sent a law to Congress to change the pension scheme for judges and prosecutors. He took them out of the special regime and passed them to the orbit of the Anses.

In addition, in that law, an increase from 12% to 18% of the additional contributions of the judges and the calculation of the moving 82% on an average of the salaries -updated- of the last ten years (120 salaries) was established, and not on the last credit.

The account that many make is that the intimation of 200 judges and prosecutors could generate a significant drain within the Judicial Power,

where hundreds of vacancies already persist. To date, according to official numbers, 25.6% of the sector is uncovered. The total of Federal and National Justice positions are 988, of which 253 positions are vacant.

To the panorama described, another front of confrontation can be added. The Public Prosecutor’s Office also has a large number of uncovered charges. According to official sources, there are about a hundred prosecutors’ offices without designated incumbents: that is, almost 30% of the MPF is vacant.

Source: Clarion

Infographic: Clarion

The list

Clarín managed to reconstruct part of that extensive list, with the name of 75 judges and prosecutors. Among them, several have offices in Comodoro Py, the jurisdiction in charge of investigating corruption. Among those who received the ANSES Document Letter are the prosecutors Eduardo Taiano (investigating the death of Alberto Nisman, and intervening in the vip vaccination case), Carlos Stornelli, who carried out the 31 agreements of the repentant of the notebook case.

The chambermaid Leopoldo Bruglia was also intimidated who sought to remove Kirchnerism and returned to office by order of the Supreme Court of Justice, but provisionally. This is the case of the Cassation judge, Carlos Mahiques, who is the father of the prosecutor Ignacio Mahiques, who investigated, together with his partner Gerardo Pollicita, the case of public works against the former President and Lázaro Báez, his other son Juan Mahiques took over as Attorney General of the City of Buenos Aires and integrated the macrista management in the Ministry of Justice. Cristina Kirchner on several occasions aimed against the Mahiques.

Eduardo Riggi, judge of Cassation, was also notified by the ANSES to decide whether to continue with the retirement process. Riggi recently intervened in a file related to the Cuadernos case, where the cartelization of public works was investigated. The Chamber that is part of it signed an indictment against Cristina Kirchner for corruption.