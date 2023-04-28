View of the exterior of the Courts of the Plaza de Castilla in Madrid this Monday. FERNANDO VILLAR (EFE)

Three associations of judges and two of prosecutors have firmly called the indefinite strike of which they had already warned, but they have done so without waiting for the remuneration table scheduled for May 3 to be held. The Professional Association of the Magistracy, the Francisco de Vitoria Judicial Association, the Independent Judicial Forum, the Association of Prosecutors and the Independent Professional Association of Prosecutors have registered this Friday in the General Council of the Judiciary (CGPJ) the strike call, which It will start from next May 16. It is not the first strike by judges and prosecutors, but it is the first time that the strike has an indefinite character and that it is held in the middle of the electoral campaign. The associations Judges and Judges for Democracy and the Progressive Union of Prosecutors have not joined, for now, the call pending what happens in the meeting with the Ministry of Justice and the Ministry of Finance and Public Function next week.

The associations had warned that they would go on strike if at the remuneration table meeting scheduled for next week there was no progress towards the salary increase they are demanding. Finally, however, they have chosen to formalize the call without waiting for what happens at that meeting. They allege that the call must be made with a minimum period of 10 calendar days, and that with the May 1 and 2 bridge in Madrid and the previous communications to the CGPJ and the Ministry of Justice, the deadlines were “very tight”. The Ministry of Justice has refused to assess this advance call, but government sources point out that it denotes a “lack of real negotiating will” and “a more than evident political intention.” “It is a political blackmail taking advantage of the electoral situation and denying, a priori, the meaning of the negotiating table on Wednesday. They neither believe in it nor are they going to talk, ”these sources point out.

The remuneration table is the body established by law to review the salaries of judges and prosecutors. The Ministries of Justice and Finance, the CGPJ and professional associations are part of it. The law provides that it meet every five years, but since 2008 it has not been done. This, together with the agreement reached at the end of March between the Government and the lawyers of the Administration of Justice by which this group has been granted a salary increase of between 430 and 450 euros per month, is what has led the judges and prosecutors to demand an increase for them along the same lines. In the document sent this Friday to the governing body of the judges and the State Attorney General’s Office, the conveners allude to “the need for a reasonable remuneration update and adaptation, justified both by the loss of purchasing power” that, they say, has been dragging , at least, since 2009, as well as for the “every day more complex work that involves the exercise of jurisdictional and fiscal functions”.

The call is indefinite, but this does not imply, the conveners point out, that all the judges or prosecutors in favor of the strike will second it every day. “The logical thing is to do it the day you have a trial. But each one can choose the day”, affirms María Jesús del Barco, president of the Professional Association of the Magistracy (APM), the majority of the race and with a conservative tendency. “We are not amused by going on strike and we hope that there will be a way out at the meeting on the 3rd or between May 3 and 16. In that case, we would call it off”, adds De Barco.

The minimum services for the strike of judges must be made by the CGPJ, but, in their letter, the associations make a proposal. It includes actions with a detainee in the guard services and others that are “unpostponable”, such as removal of the body, adoption of precautionary measures, entries and records and conservation of telephone operator data. Also, cases with prisoners in the criminal order, or detainees brought to justice and personal precautionary measures. In the Contentious-Administrative Courts, cases related to fundamental rights and very precautionary measures; and in the rest, the actions that are considered essential to guarantee effective judicial protection, such as provisional measures with minor children or people with disabilities in Family Courts; and decisions on suspension of evictions with vulnerable people or organ donation procedures with living donors.

The call for the judges’ strike coincides in time with the one announced by the justice officials, who, after several days of indefinite strike, decided that week to change the formula and call a seven-day general strike, the next 4, 9, 10 , May 11, 16, 17 and 18. The negotiations between this group and Justice and the Treasury are, for the moment, broken and with no scheduled date for a new meeting, after the last attempt to reach an agreement failed last Monday.