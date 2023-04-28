Friday, April 28, 2023, 3:06 p.m.



Judges and prosecutors will go on an indefinite strike starting May 16. The call is signed by the Professional Association of the Magistracy (APM), the Francisco de Vitoria Judicial Association (AJFV), the Independent Judicial Forum (FJI), the Association of Prosecutors and the Independent Professional Association of Prosecutors (APIF).

The strike, the signatories point out, is justified by “both the loss of purchasing power” of judges and prosecutors since 2009 and “the increasingly complex nature that the exercise of functions implies”

The conveners, in any case, open the door to revoke the strike if their demands are heard at the meeting they will hold next Wednesday with the Ministry of Justice, which is accused of ignoring their demands and desire for dialogue for years.