The Association of Magistrates and Officials of the Nation and the Association of Prosecutors and Officials of the Public Prosecutor’s Office agreed to jointly file an action declaring unconstitutionality against the resolution of the ANSeS that ordered 222 judges and prosecutors to retire.

The request will be presented in the coming days by the first of these groups, chaired by judge Marcelo Gallo Tagle and the second, led by federal prosecutor Carlos Rívolo, spokespersons for both institutions confirmed to Clarín.

These are other measures of the government’s offensive on Justice to achieve impunity for Vice President Cristina Kirchner.

A period of 15 days was set to start it, because last Thursday, Gallo Tagle in a personal capacity and based on the public information law, asked to “report if this circular really exists, because it is not uploaded to the ANSeS page” .

But it was also resolved on Monday in a meeting between the two entities that “if before that period a notice is received, towe act immediately because that intimation is the recognition that the circular exists”.

This Tuesday at least 4 intimations were received and this way the trial will begin as soon as possible.

The judges and prosecutors already intimidated too they can act individually.

Thus, part of those judges, especially those who investigated or confirmed prosecutions of Vice President Cristina Kirchner, such as the chambermaid Leopoldo Bruglia, have already received those intimations from the body led by the camper Fernanda Raverta that “summons” them to retire.

Gallo Tagle said about the ANSeS that “a file from a folder that initiates a retirement process In no way does it mean withdrawing the process or desisting, implies passing the file to a stage where it goes to a different sector and will recover it when it begins to have movement again “.

It is a practice among judges and prosecutors to open a portfolio when they turn 60 and not execute it until the maximum age, 75, to retire.

“The usual procedure for any citizen is to start the retirement process and submit a resignation subject to the granting of the benefit,” he explained to the program Dato sobre Dato on radio Milenium.

Instead, “they changed the effect of our law and that is: resign and when the resignation is accepted, the retirement process begins there.” “With which, If the retirement process requires 6 or 10 months, you spend the entire period without receiving salary or retirement, a sanction that is not envisaged for anyone interested in processing their retirement ”, he added.

He said that “it is not that this resolution of the ANSeS comes to pretend to modify the effects of the previous law for those who retired under the previous law.”

“Clearly acquired rights cannot be hidden or modified but they generate this state of affairs that what they bring is uneasiness to those who want to access the benefit ”, he stated.

The new social security law of the judiciary was enacted in April 2020. Then, “according to legal principles, all those who before April 7, 2020 had all the precautions met under the old law, even if the old law was enacted. , the new law did not overturn the rights they had already acquired, ”concluded Gallo Tagle.

Look also