Unanimity among associations due to the rush to reform the PSOE and limits that may be unconstitutional

01/10/2025



Updated at 8:33 p.m.





The four associations of judges criticize the bill registered yesterday for limiting popular action, for its haste and because it seems created “for specific cases”, with “names and surnames.” Thus, the president of the Professional Association of the Judiciary (APM), …









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only