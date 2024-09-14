Mexico City.– The National Association of Circuit Magistrates and District Judges of the Judicial Branch of the Federation (JUFED) announced tonight that, by unanimous agreement of its directors, it will continue the suspension of activities initiated on August 19, in protest against the judicial reform.

“The JUFED, in a meeting of its National and Regional Boards, after listening to the Dialogue Committee, unanimously agreed to extend the suspension of activities,” it said in a statement.

The Association reiterated its rejection of the judicial reform and “its conviction to resort to the legal defense mechanisms it deems necessary.” Since this morning, the workers of the Judicial Branch of the Federation (PJF) carried out a consultation to determine whether they would continue with the strike until October 2 – one day after the inauguration of the president-elect Claudia Sheinbaum – or return to work next Tuesday.

Some members of the PJF said that it is very likely that, in its session next Wednesday, the Federal Judicial Council (CJF) will decide whether to continue with the suspension of work or the reopening of the jurisdictional facilities.

One risk they consider is that the CJF will lean towards resuming activities and agree to cancel the salaries of workers who continue the protest, said Patricia Aguayo, spokesperson for the judicial workers. “Most likely, starting that day, if we do not return to work, they will start to deduct our salaries. I want you to know this so that now that this new vote is going to be held today, it will be a factor that you consider and that, according to what you decide, you choose to extend the strike until October 2 without salary or return to work starting Tuesday, Wednesday,” Aguayo said this morning, near the Angel of Independence. On August 19, the JUFED declared the strike as indefinite and agreed to maintain guards in each of the jurisdictional bodies to process only the matters that the CJF considers urgent. According to data provided by PJF officials, from August 21 to September 13, district courts, circuit courts and justice centers handled 8,577 urgent cases. Of that number, 5,963 cases were handled by district courts.